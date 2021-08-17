Benzinga Recognized In The Annual Inc. 5000 For Its Undeniable Impact On Financial Markets

Inc. revealed Tuesday that Benzinga has earned a spot on its list of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in America.

About: Founded in 2010, Detroit-based Benzinga is a financial media and data provider bridging the gap between retail and institutional investors.

Catering to big-name institutions, brokerages and retail market participants, Benzinga comes as a holistic solution for high-quality, low-cost, timely content. Its core product portfolio consists of newswires, analytics software, and data services that are easy to consume and help users better act on market intelligence.

In helping investors achieve the next stage of their growth, Benzinga also hosts in-person thought leadership, networking and educational events.

What Happened: Benzinga's inclusion in the annual Inc. 5000 list speaks to its commitment to helping a growing community of investors and traders learn and earn in today’s capital markets.

“Benzinga was founded with the mission to democratize financial news,” CEO Jason Raznick explained. “For too long, Wall Street has had an unfair advantage over Main Street by accessing data and information before smaller investors. Benzinga’s core mission is to bring easier-to-consume news to retail investors, in order to even the playing field between main street and Wall Street.”

Benzinga has grown by more than 300% throughout the past three years and has added more than 50 team members in the last year alone.

Reflections: 2020 and 2021 will go down in history as periods of growth for Benzinga.

From leading coverage on individual stock volatility in 2021, much of which transpired after Citron Research made comments on a Benzinga show stirring up anger amongst listeners and members of r/WallStreetBets, a community of traders who share investment strategies and trading ideas, to unpacking the implications of changing market structure, Benzinga made an undeniable dent on markets.

Because of Benzinga, participants are more connected and have increased transparency over the issues that actually make assets move.

As a result, the firm leveled the playing field, bolstering the new rise in retail trading.

Why It Matters: Financial sustainability is a major threat. At the same time, trends suggest investors more so trust themselves and their embedded networks like TikTok, YouTube and Twitter.

In taking advantage of market participation amidst volatility and flipping traditional dynamics on their head — increasing awareness around the importance of saving and investing, rather than spending and borrowing — Benzinga’s working hard to develop and scale an offer that supports investor confidence and knowledge, ultimately making actions related to financial sustainability more enjoyable.

Takeaway: “We’ve worked very hard in the last several years to grow the company to where it is today,” Vice President Luke Jacobi said about building out Benzinga’s coverage.

“Our main goal is to bring financial literacy and freedom to everyday people. We have a unique opportunity to make the world a better place by evening the playing field to empower the smaller investor. The acknowledgment from Inc is a testament to all of our team members and their hard work, especially over the last 18 months.”