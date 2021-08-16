Fintech Focus For August 17, 2021
Quote To Start The Day: “The first step towards getting somewhere is to decide that you are not going to stay where you are.”
Source: J.P. Morgan
One Big Thing In Fintech: Ethereum’s latest upgrade should help to make transaction fees easier to price. But it comes at a cost: transaction fees are even more complicated to understand.
Source: Block
Other Key Fintech Developments:
- Figment secures $50M Series B.
- Walmart looking for crypto leads.
- Rent-to-own Divvy raises $200M.
- iSpent19 launches cash manager.
- Fintech garners top VC attention.
- Allio raises $5M for robo-advisor.
- SimpliFi in talks for partnerships.
- YPay adds $400,000 bridge round.
- Montevideo is a rising fintech city.
- DeFi regulation enforcement first.
- JPM, Lloyds to spur fintech deals.
- Fintech hi reaches a million users.
- The future of digital ecosystems.
- Fintechs buying up legacy finance.
- Alex Bank added $20M Series C.
- Brace for new fintech regulations.
- Bendigo, Adelaide to buy Ferocia.
- Twitter adds cryptocurrency lead.
- Gensler eyeing crypto regulation.
- Shopistry adds $2M seed round.
- Study showing big DLT adoption.
- UWM announces 2Q21 earnings.
Watch Out For This: Despite devastating the global economy and harming the health of millions, the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a boost in health care innovation.
That’s according to David Whelan, CEO at BioscienceLA, to whom Benzinga spoke regarding opportunities in health and his organization’s role in bolstering innovation.
Source: Benzinga
Interesting Reads:
- Ford gets embarrassed by Bronco.
- The innovation in market structure.
- Burry bet against Ark Invest ARKK.
- Biden stands by Afghan withdrawal.
- Carvana’s success riding on loans.
- Will Amtrak make its fares cheaper?
Market Moving Headline: “Profit margins could come under pressure given rising input/labour costs and decelerating economic growth. Also, excess liquidity has started to fall, which historically has meant a contraction in P/E ratios, at a time when the share of unprofitable companies in the Russell 2000 is the highest ever at 42%.”
Source: Nordea
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Fintech