Fintech Focus For August 17, 2021
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 5:56pm   Comments
Quote To Start The Day: “The first step towards getting somewhere is to decide that you are not going to stay where you are.”

Source: J.P. Morgan

One Big Thing In Fintech: Ethereum’s latest upgrade should help to make transaction fees easier to price. But it comes at a cost: transaction fees are even more complicated to understand.

Source: Block

Other Key Fintech Developments:

  • Figment secures $50M Series B.
  • Walmart looking for crypto leads.
  • Rent-to-own Divvy raises $200M.
  • iSpent19 launches cash manager.
  • Fintech garners top VC attention.
  • Allio raises $5M for robo-advisor.
  • SimpliFi in talks for partnerships.
  • YPay adds $400,000 bridge round.
  • Montevideo is a rising fintech city.
  • DeFi regulation enforcement first.
  • JPM, Lloyds to spur fintech deals.
  • Fintech hi reaches a million users.
  • The future of digital ecosystems.
  • Fintechs buying up legacy finance.
  • Alex Bank added $20M Series C.
  • Brace for new fintech regulations.
  • Bendigo, Adelaide to buy Ferocia.
  • Twitter adds cryptocurrency lead.
  • Gensler eyeing crypto regulation.
  • Shopistry adds $2M seed round.
  • Study showing big DLT adoption.
  • UWM announces 2Q21 earnings.

Watch Out For This: ​​Despite devastating the global economy and harming the health of millions, the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a boost in health care innovation.

That’s according to David Whelan, CEO at BioscienceLA, to whom Benzinga spoke regarding opportunities in health and his organization’s role in bolstering innovation.

Source: Benzinga

Interesting Reads:

Market Moving Headline: “Profit margins could come under pressure given rising input/labour costs and decelerating economic growth. Also, excess liquidity has started to fall, which historically has meant a contraction in P/E ratios, at a time when the share of unprofitable companies in the Russell 2000 is the highest ever at 42%.”

Source: Nordea

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

