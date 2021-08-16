Fintech Focus For August 17, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “The first step towards getting somewhere is to decide that you are not going to stay where you are.”

Source: J.P. Morgan

One Big Thing In Fintech: Ethereum’s latest upgrade should help to make transaction fees easier to price. But it comes at a cost: transaction fees are even more complicated to understand.

Source: Block

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: ​​Despite devastating the global economy and harming the health of millions, the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a boost in health care innovation.

That’s according to David Whelan, CEO at BioscienceLA, to whom Benzinga spoke regarding opportunities in health and his organization’s role in bolstering innovation.

Source: Benzinga

Interesting Reads:

Market Moving Headline: “Profit margins could come under pressure given rising input/labour costs and decelerating economic growth. Also, excess liquidity has started to fall, which historically has meant a contraction in P/E ratios, at a time when the share of unprofitable companies in the Russell 2000 is the highest ever at 42%.”

Source: Nordea