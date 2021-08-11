Fintech Focus For August 12, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “When something is important enough, you do it even if the odds are not in your favor.”

Source: Elon Musk

One Big Thing In Fintech: Financial sustainability is at least as big a threat to civilization as environmental sustainability is to the planet.

That’s according to Kerim Derhalli, CEO at Invstr, an app helping users overcome barriers to financial wellness.

“What we’ve been doing, as a society, is borrowing and spending, rather than saving and investing,” Derhalli said. “We’re basically stealing from our children and grandchildren.”

Derhalli spoke with Benzinga on reversing that trend with Invstr.

Source: Benzinga

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Interesting Reads:

Market Moving Headline: Prices that Americans pay for everyday goods and services rose in July as pent-up demand for travel and restaurants kept inflation hot, but jumped about as much as economists had expected.

Source: CNBC