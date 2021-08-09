 Skip to main content

Fintech Focus For August 10, 2021
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 6:21pm   Comments
Quote To Start The Day: "You don’t need to have a 100-person company to develop that idea.”

Source: Larry Page

One Big Thing In Fintech: At a press conference in the Senate on Monday, Senators Pat Toomey and Cynthia Lummis revealed a new compromise on cryptocurrency tax provisions.

Source: Block

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: The first major assessment from the UN-backed Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change in nearly a decade sees no end to rising temperatures before 2050.

Source: Bloomberg

Interesting Reads:

  • Presidents need bitcoin, cryptos.
  • Turo filed for an IPO with SEC.
  • SEC bringing its first DeFi cases.
  • FB is pressed on misinformation.
  • Key lessons for traders from pros.
  • Too early to celebrate jobs report.

Market Moving Headline: The eventual debt ceiling suspension risks reinforcing a tighter liquidity trade as the timing of the eventual debt ceiling suspension and the Fed taper decision is likely to coincide. A strong $-scenario, and one that risks refueling the USD-belly.

Source: Nordea

