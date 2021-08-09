Fintech Focus For August 10, 2021
Quote To Start The Day: "You don’t need to have a 100-person company to develop that idea.”
Source: Larry Page
One Big Thing In Fintech: At a press conference in the Senate on Monday, Senators Pat Toomey and Cynthia Lummis revealed a new compromise on cryptocurrency tax provisions.
Source: Block
Other Key Fintech Developments:
- Binance.US CEO resigned post.
- Circle looking to become a bank.
- NinjaTrader cuts market barriers.
- Canopy securing $15M Series A.
- Brex withdraws key applications.
- Jump Trading bought a DeFi firm.
- Numerated adds lending features.
- Refinitiv completing integrations.
- Talos launches FX, crypto feature.
- Zeni announces $34M Series B.
- Atom Bank pulls in monthly profit.
- Bosch ML trials live on Fetch.ai.
- Capitolis plans to buy LMRKTS.
- IBKR automates documentation.
- Moove secures a $23M Series A.
- Dropp adds Pay-as-you-go offer.
- Genesis launches app composer.
- DTCC added a Citadel executive.
Watch Out For This: The first major assessment from the UN-backed Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change in nearly a decade sees no end to rising temperatures before 2050.
Source: Bloomberg
Interesting Reads:
- Presidents need bitcoin, cryptos.
- Turo filed for an IPO with SEC.
- SEC bringing its first DeFi cases.
- FB is pressed on misinformation.
- Key lessons for traders from pros.
- Too early to celebrate jobs report.
Market Moving Headline: The eventual debt ceiling suspension risks reinforcing a tighter liquidity trade as the timing of the eventual debt ceiling suspension and the Fed taper decision is likely to coincide. A strong $-scenario, and one that risks refueling the USD-belly.
Source: Nordea
