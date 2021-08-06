Beanstox Will Automate Your Investments—And Even Let You Invest In The Company Itself

Beanstox CEO and co-owner Connor O'Brien appeared on Benzinga's PreMarket Prep for an exclusive interview.

About Beanstox: Beanstox is an automated online investment advisory service that gives investors access to a personalized portfolio of ETFs. Users can invest with a $100 minimum and allot set amounts of money for scheduled investments at defined time intervals.

Beanstox differentiates itself through its personalization capabilities and simple low monthly fees, O’Brien said (https://beanstox.com/fees/). Users have the ability to select a set of inputs that describe their investment goals and risk tolerance, which will determine the kind of investments the app selects.

“Even if you don’t know anything about investing, it will [select investments] for you,” he said. “Based on the personal information that you put in, here are the eight, nine, or ten ETFs in a specific weighting that suit the inputs that you put into the system.”

Disciplined Investing: As much fun as day trading might be, O’Brien stressed the importance of long-term investing to build wealth over time. That philosophy is shared by famed "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary, Chairman and co-owner, who co-founded Beanstox with O'Brien.

O’Leary’s investment philosophy hinges on owning diversified ETFs, specifically those that have dividend growth and are technology-focused.

“Dividend growth stocks are ones that tend to have good healthy businesses,” O’Brien said. “Dividends that are high but not growing tend to reflect businesses that have stopped growing and might even be slipping. And so, the dividend growth category is interesting for that reason.”

Why Beanstox Is Crowdfunding: Beanstox is also in the midst of a crowdfunding campaign, its second campaign in as many years*.

Last year, O’Brien said, the company raised $1.07 million via an equity crowdfunding campaign, which was the regulatory limit at the time. Now that the limit has been raised to $5 million per year, Beanstox is doing another round.

“We really like it because we get more users of the Beanstox app to also become investors in the business,” O’Brien said. “And they’re a bit like brand ambassadors. They give us feedback,

they tell us what they like and what they don’t like and what they want to see next. So, it’s a really interesting way to go.”

Watch the full interview with O’Brien at the 1-hour mark here.

All of the information, material, and/or content contained in the program is for informational purposes only. Investing in stocks, options, and futures is risky and not suitable for all investors. Please consult your own independent financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

*Kevin O’Leary is a strategic advisor and paid spokesperson for StartEngine, which owns the funding portal hosting the Offering.

Beanstox Inc. (“Beanstox”) is an SEC registered investment adviser and has arranged for brokerage services to be provided by DriveWealth LLC., a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA/SIPC. DriveWealth is not affiliated with Beanstox.

Investments in securities: Not FDIC Insured • No Bank Guarantee • May Lose Value Investing in securities involves risks, and there is always the potential of losing money when you invest in securities. Before investing, consider your investment objectives and risk tolerance levels and Beanstox’s charges and expenses. The information provided herein is for illustrative purposes only and does not constitute personalized investment advice, recommendations or solicitations to hold, buy or sell any investment or security of any kind. Beanstox’s internet-based advisory services are designed to assist clients in achieving investment goals. They are not intended to provide comprehensive tax advice or financial planning with respect to every aspect of a client's financial situation and do not incorporate specific investments that clients hold elsewhere. For more details, see our Form ADV Part 2A and Part 3 CRS and other disclosures at www.beanstox.com.

All images and return figures shown are for illustrative purposes only and are not actual customer or model returns. Actual returns will vary greatly and depend on personal and market conditions. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Google Play and the Google Play logo are trademarks of Google, Inc. Apple, the Apple logo, and iPhone are trademarks of Apple, Inc., registered in the U.S.

