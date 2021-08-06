 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Beanstox Will Automate Your Investments—And Even Let You Invest In The Company Itself
Spencer Israel , Benzinga Staff Writer  
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
August 06, 2021 12:38pm   Comments
Share:

Beanstox CEO and co-owner Connor O'Brien appeared on Benzinga's PreMarket Prep for an  exclusive interview.

Advertisement

About Beanstox: Beanstox is an automated online investment advisory service that gives  investors access to a personalized portfolio of ETFs. Users can invest with a $100 minimum and  allot set amounts of money for scheduled investments at defined time intervals.  

Beanstox differentiates itself through its personalization capabilities and simple low monthly  fees, O’Brien said (https://beanstox.com/fees/). Users have the ability to select a set of inputs  that describe their investment goals and risk tolerance, which will determine the kind of  investments the app selects.  

Advertisement

“Even if you don’t know anything about investing, it will [select investments] for you,” he said.  “Based on the personal information that you put in, here are the eight, nine, or ten ETFs in a  specific weighting that suit the inputs that you put into the system.”  

Disciplined Investing: As much fun as day trading might be, O’Brien stressed the importance  of long-term investing to build wealth over time. That philosophy is shared by famed "Shark  Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary, Chairman and co-owner, who co-founded Beanstox with  O'Brien.  

O’Leary’s investment philosophy hinges on owning diversified ETFs, specifically those that have  dividend growth and are technology-focused. 

“Dividend growth stocks are ones that tend to have good healthy businesses,” O’Brien said.  “Dividends that are high but not growing tend to reflect businesses that have stopped growing  and might even be slipping. And so, the dividend growth category is interesting for that reason.” 

Why Beanstox Is Crowdfunding: Beanstox is also in the midst of a crowdfunding campaign,  its second campaign in as many years*.  

Last year, O’Brien said, the company raised $1.07 million via an equity crowdfunding campaign,  which was the regulatory limit at the time. Now that the limit has been raised to $5 million per  year, Beanstox is doing another round. 

Advertisement

“We really like it because we get more users of the Beanstox app to also become investors in  the business,” O’Brien said. “And they’re a bit like brand ambassadors. They give us feedback,

they tell us what they like and what they don’t like and what they want to see next. So, it’s a  really interesting way to go.” 

Watch the full interview with O’Brien at the 1-hour mark here

Advertisement

All of the information, material, and/or content contained in the program is for informational  purposes only. Investing in stocks, options, and futures is risky and not suitable for all investors.  Please consult your own independent financial adviser before making any investment decisions. 

*Kevin O’Leary is a strategic advisor and paid spokesperson for StartEngine, which owns the  funding portal hosting the Offering. 

Beanstox Inc. (“Beanstox”) is an SEC registered investment adviser and has arranged for  brokerage services to be provided by DriveWealth LLC., a registered broker-dealer and  member of FINRA/SIPC. DriveWealth is not affiliated with Beanstox. 

Investments in securities: Not FDIC Insured • No Bank Guarantee • May Lose Value Investing in securities involves risks, and there is always the potential of losing money when  you invest in securities. Before investing, consider your investment objectives and risk  tolerance levels and Beanstox’s charges and expenses. The information provided herein is  for illustrative purposes only and does not constitute personalized investment advice,  recommendations or solicitations to hold, buy or sell any investment or security of any kind.  Beanstox’s internet-based advisory services are designed to assist clients in achieving  investment goals. They are not intended to provide comprehensive tax advice or financial  planning with respect to every aspect of a client's financial situation and do not incorporate  specific investments that clients hold elsewhere. For more details, see our Form ADV Part  2A and Part 3 CRS and other disclosures at www.beanstox.com. 

All images and return figures shown are for illustrative purposes only and are not actual  customer or model returns. Actual returns will vary greatly and depend on personal and  market conditions. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Google Play and the  Google Play logo are trademarks of Google, Inc. Apple, the Apple logo, and iPhone are  trademarks of Apple, Inc., registered in the U.S.

"

"

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Beanstox Partner ContentFintech Markets Tech General