Fintech Focus For July 29, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: "Ideas are easy. Implementation is hard.”

Source: Guy Kawasaki

One Big Thing In Fintech: Guros, a fintech in Mexico that’s transforming the insurance experience, formally announced the closure of a $5.8 million investment round.

As part of the development, Benzinga spoke with Guros cofounder and CEO Juanma Gironella.

Source: Benzinga

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Battle lines on crypto in Congress.

Analysis: LatAm BNPL landscape.

Anchorage handles seized crypto.

Autobooks embedded into Banno.

Biconomy has raised $9M in SAFT.

Spot has added $17.5M in funding.

Robinhood Crypto, Uniswap meet.

Julaya secured $2M for payments.

Spriggy secures a $35M Series A.

Broadridge expands data offering.

Genesis Digital adds $125M raise.

Ando adds activists and solo stars.

Prime Trust captures $64M round.

Landis raises $165M in a Series A.

Cronos integrates Chainlink feeds.

Watch Out For This: Spotify’s recently launched live audio app and Clubhouse rival, Spotify Greenroom, has a long road ahead of it if it wants to take on top social audio platforms like Clubhouse, Airtime, Spoon and others, not to mention those from top social networks, like Twitter and Facebook.

To date, the new Greenroom app has only been downloaded a total of 141,000 times on iOS, according to data from app intelligence firm Sensor Tower. This includes downloads from its earlier iteration, Locker Room — an app Spotify acquired to make its move into live audio.

Source: Fintech Takes

Interesting Reads:

PowerSchool revealed IPO pricing.

IPO activity speeding up in the US.

China convenes banks amid a rout.

Senate is moving on infrastructure.

Ford sees semiconductor rebound.

Facebook will require vaccinations.

Daisy is launched in NYC borough.

Market Moving Headline: Federal Reserve officials are moving closer to when they can start reducing massive support for the U.S. economy, though Chair Jerome Powell said there was still some way to go.

Source: Bloomberg