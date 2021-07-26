Fintech Focus For July 27, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: "The more one judges, the less one loves.”

Source: Honoré de Balzac

One Big Thing In Fintech: A U.S. probe into Tether is homing in on whether executives behind the digital token committed bank fraud, a potential criminal case that would have broad implications for the cryptocurrency market.

Source: Bloomberg

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Robinhood eyeing retirement offer.

Sila secures $13M Series A round.

Goldman Sachs teams with Fiserv.

Citi adds real-time liquidity sharing.

Shopify evolving NFT functionality.

The top hottest fintech seed deals.

RBC to create 300 technology jobs.

Nium fintech topped $1B valuation.

Simplex, Allpay eyeing crypto card.

Goldman files for DeFi, DLT ETFs.

A global fintech fundings round-up.

Intuit eyes payments product offer.

Solarisbank raises $224M funding.

Highlights from a Robinhood event.

Crypto firm hiring ex-CFPB leader.

Watch Out For This: Delta is a cause for concern around the globe, but judging from the case to hospitalization ratio, it seems as if the crisis is already mostly over. Central banks will conclude the same soon, even if the initial reaction to Delta is clearly dovish.

Source: Nordea

Interesting Reads:

Tesla takes a $23M Q2 bitcoin loss.

US looks to push vaccine mandate.

Leaders urge infrastructure passing.

Magnet helmet treats deadly tumor.

Market Moving Headline: What implications do record valuations and the growth of derivatives markets have on the future of policy, the economy and financial markets?

In answering that, Benzinga chatted with the founder and senior managing partner at Kai Volatility Advisors, Cem Karsan.

Source: Benzinga