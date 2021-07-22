Fintech Focus For July 23, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: "You know, everybody in the world will take a shower every morning but they don’t clean their brain."

One Big Thing In Fintech: Q2’21 was the largest funding quarter on record. Across 657 deals, global VC-backed fintech companies raised a record $30.8B, shattering last quarter’s funding record by 30%. This impressive funding growth was accompanied by a modest 2% deal growth quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and a 29% increase year-over-year (YoY).

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: Professional traders with a retail background are few and far between.

This is due in part to the obstacles to success — a lack of direction and understanding, psychological alignment, among other things — so few manage to pass on their wisdom.

A mentor to many, Peter Reznicek, the co-founder and head trader at ShadowTrader, is a seasoned market veteran with whom Benzinga had the honor of speaking.

Reznicek details his early start, perspectives and tips for success, as well as his vision for the future.

Market Moving Headline: A bipartisan group of senators is closing in on a $579 billion infrastructure deal after agreeing to pay for it in part by delaying a costly Trump-era Medicare regulation, but they don’t expect to announce details until at least Monday.

