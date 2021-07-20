Fintech Focus For July 21, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “The bravest sight in the world is to see a great man struggling against adversity.”

One Big Thing In Fintech: DeFi builds on three major waves of blockchain innovation across the last decade, each of which began with deep skepticism and has since progressed to acceptance and adoption.

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Titan added $58M Series B round.

Nasdaq spins out pre-IPO trading.

Mastercard enhances crypto offer.

Square added bank, savings offer.

4K added $3M for an NFT market.

TT connecting to new exchanges.

ProNvest intros a fintech platform.

Veem intros new product offering.

Pillar VC closes $192M for funds.

Venmo cut out global, public feed.

Payveris introduced P2P platform.

Centime, First National partnered.

FTX closes $900M funding round.

Nasdaq to expand ESG data hub.

Zumper modernizes rental market.

Capchase taps funds, intros BNPL.

LedgerEdge taps RBC leadership.

Vestwell adds new $70M Series C.

Neon deploying its tech on Solana.

Fidelity hones in on fintech efforts.

OpenSea added $100M Series B.

Silvergate posting strong quarters.

Watch Out For This: Startups are on an acquisition spree buying other startups, as the 268 acquisitions of venture-backed companies by other VC-backed companies from January to mid-July is the highest level in that period of the past decade. The last time the numbers approached those levels was 2016, when there were 204 acquisitions of VC-backed companies by other VC-backed companies.

Market Moving Headline: We still expect Equities to outperform bonds and cash and believe that this remains the largest risk management decision in a multi-asset portfolio. Portfolio allocations during this period should continue to emphasize balance across and within asset classes.

