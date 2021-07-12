Fintech Focus For July 13, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “The question isn't who is going to let me; it's who is going to stop me.”

Source: Ayn Rand

One Big Thing In Fintech: Binance traders around the world have been trying to get their money back. But unlike a more traditional investment platform, Binance is largely unregulated and has no headquarters, making it difficult, the traders say, to figure out whom to petition.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: U.S. regulators added a warning to Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine after a rare immune-system disorder was reported in about 100 of the more than 12 million people who received the inoculation. The Food and Drug Administration said the data was insufficient to be able to say definitively the shot had caused the Guillain-Barré syndrome.

Source: Bloomberg

Interesting Reads:

Market Moving Headline: The powerful economic restart after the Covid-19 shock is playing out. We remain pro-risk as the restart broadens. The more consequential question: What lies beyond? This juncture could be as critical as the shift to the neoliberal consensus in the 1980s. The post-global financial crisis (GFC) playbook won’t work, in our view, as the historic monetary-fiscal collaboration to bridge the pandemic should lead to a higher inflation regime. This means we don’t expect another decade-long bull market in stocks and bonds.

Source: BlackRock