Fintech Focus For July 7, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “If you set your goals ridiculously high and it's a failure, you will fail above everyone else's success.”

Source: James Cameron

One Big Thing In Fintech: Chime was the most downloaded digital banking app in the U.S. during the first half of 2021, with 6.4 million installs.

Source: Banking Dive

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Credit Suisse launches flex work.

EToro added ‘chip-tech’ portfolio.

London wises up on fintech bets.

Kakao Pay seeking $1.4B in IPO.

Pine Labs Pvt gets $600M round.

Blend seeks $4B valuation in IPO.

StepEx secured pre-seed funding.

Molo Finance eyeing partnerships.

Will tech ruin real estate brokers?

Toqio secures $9.4M seed round.

ICE Trade Vault secures approval.

Pleo adds $150M at $1.7B value.

Paytm readying $2.2B IPO plans.

Super.mx raised $7.2M Series A.

N26 works with crypto exchanges.

IHS Markit, TS teamed on bonds.

BSE added Deutsche Börse tech.

TP ICAP looking to digital assets.

Watch Out For This: It’s not just condominium buildings that are showing their age, as was the case in the deadly collapse of a condo in Surfside, Fla. The condominium form of ownership itself is under strain. Some condo buildings are even being “de-converted” to rental properties.

Source: Bloomberg

Interesting Reads:

Visualizing our e-waste problems.

China’s BTC crackdown timelines.

BLK: Far from the death of offices.

DoD pulled plug on JEDI contract.

Market Moving Headline: US government bonds rallied on Tuesday, pushing the 10-year yield to the lowest level in four months, as investors unwound bets for tighter monetary policy and reacted to a disappointing survey on the services sector.

Source: Financial Times