Fintech Focus For July 7, 2021
Quote To Start The Day: “If you set your goals ridiculously high and it's a failure, you will fail above everyone else's success.”
Source: James Cameron
One Big Thing In Fintech: Chime was the most downloaded digital banking app in the U.S. during the first half of 2021, with 6.4 million installs.
Source: Banking Dive
Other Key Fintech Developments:
- Credit Suisse launches flex work.
- EToro added ‘chip-tech’ portfolio.
- London wises up on fintech bets.
- Kakao Pay seeking $1.4B in IPO.
- Pine Labs Pvt gets $600M round.
- Blend seeks $4B valuation in IPO.
- StepEx secured pre-seed funding.
- Molo Finance eyeing partnerships.
- Will tech ruin real estate brokers?
- Toqio secures $9.4M seed round.
- ICE Trade Vault secures approval.
- Pleo adds $150M at $1.7B value.
- Paytm readying $2.2B IPO plans.
- Super.mx raised $7.2M Series A.
- N26 works with crypto exchanges.
- IHS Markit, TS teamed on bonds.
- BSE added Deutsche Börse tech.
- TP ICAP looking to digital assets.
Watch Out For This: It’s not just condominium buildings that are showing their age, as was the case in the deadly collapse of a condo in Surfside, Fla. The condominium form of ownership itself is under strain. Some condo buildings are even being “de-converted” to rental properties.
Source: Bloomberg
Interesting Reads:
- Visualizing our e-waste problems.
- China’s BTC crackdown timelines.
- BLK: Far from the death of offices.
- DoD pulled plug on JEDI contract.
Market Moving Headline: US government bonds rallied on Tuesday, pushing the 10-year yield to the lowest level in four months, as investors unwound bets for tighter monetary policy and reacted to a disappointing survey on the services sector.
Source: Financial Times
