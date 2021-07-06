 Skip to main content

Fintech Focus For July 7, 2021
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 06, 2021 6:28pm   Comments
Quote To Start The Day: “If you set your goals ridiculously high and it's a failure, you will fail above everyone else's success.”

Source: James Cameron

One Big Thing In Fintech: Chime was the most downloaded digital banking app in the U.S. during the first half of 2021, with 6.4 million installs.

Source: Banking Dive

Other Key Fintech Developments:

  • Credit Suisse launches flex work.
  • EToro added ‘chip-tech’ portfolio.
  • London wises up on fintech bets.
  • Kakao Pay seeking $1.4B in IPO.
  • Pine Labs Pvt gets $600M round.
  • Blend seeks $4B valuation in IPO.
  • StepEx secured pre-seed funding.
  • Molo Finance eyeing partnerships.
  • Will tech ruin real estate brokers?
  • Toqio secures $9.4M seed round.
  • ICE Trade Vault secures approval.
  • Pleo adds $150M at $1.7B value.
  • Paytm readying $2.2B IPO plans.
  • Super.mx raised $7.2M Series A.
  • N26 works with crypto exchanges.
  • IHS Markit, TS teamed on bonds.
  • BSE added Deutsche Börse tech.
  • TP ICAP looking to digital assets.

Watch Out For This: It’s not just condominium buildings that are showing their age, as was the case in the deadly collapse of a condo in Surfside, Fla. The condominium form of ownership itself is under strain. Some condo buildings are even being “de-converted” to rental properties.

Source: Bloomberg

Interesting Reads:

Market Moving Headline: US government bonds rallied on Tuesday, pushing the 10-year yield to the lowest level in four months, as investors unwound bets for tighter monetary policy and reacted to a disappointing survey on the services sector.

Source: Financial Times

