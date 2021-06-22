Fintech Focus For June 23, 2021
Quote To Start The Day: “Amazon is the most formidable. If Amazon can get you lower-debt payments or give you a bank account, you’ll buy more stuff on Amazon.”
Source: Alex Rampell
One Big Thing In Fintech: While headlines from the blockchain industry have recently been dominated by Bitcoin, the biggest story in the space has still largely been overlooked (or missed) by most news outlets: the rise of DeFi, or Decentralized Finance.
Over the last year, a “decentralized Wall Street” has emerged, with users locking up over $50 billion worth of assets into applications that are replicating traditional financial products on decentralized blockchain infrastructure.
Source: Nasdaq
Watch Out For This: With consumption habits of younger and older Americans moving in opposite directions, advertisers and media companies will likely need a clear understanding of their target audiences in order to be successful.
Source: Visual Capitalist
Market Moving Headline: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the price increases seen in the economy recently are bigger than expected but reiterated that they will likely wane.
Source: Bloomberg
