Fintech Focus For June 23, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “Amazon is the most formidable. If Amazon can get you lower-debt payments or give you a bank account, you’ll buy more stuff on Amazon.”

Source: Alex Rampell

One Big Thing In Fintech: While headlines from the blockchain industry have recently been dominated by Bitcoin, the biggest story in the space has still largely been overlooked (or missed) by most news outlets: the rise of DeFi, or Decentralized Finance.

Over the last year, a “decentralized Wall Street” has emerged, with users locking up over $50 billion worth of assets into applications that are replicating traditional financial products on decentralized blockchain infrastructure.

Source: Nasdaq

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Liti Capital announces token launch.

Deutsche, Fiserv have partnered up.

The battle rising in European fintech.

Toss secured $406M at $7.4B value.

Rewards program for rent payments.

TrueLayer launches verification API.

MAJORITY raises $19M seed round.

Fifth Third acquires fintech Provide.

TT adds Cboe trading functionalities.

Fundbox added to board of directors.

Tabby taps $50M financing to grow.

Myos raises $30M Series A funding.

Moneycorp unveils enhanced APIs.

Blockchain Capital added new funds.

Zeller lands $50M AUD led by Spark.

Tradefeedr adds FX trading database.

Mollie secured $800M for payments.

Bueno Finance secured $3M funding.

Magma added Obsidian quant fund.

Egypt laws will spark fintech growth.

Nonbank lenders tackled mortgages.

Banks, credit unions lend to pot firms.

CommerceIQ closes $60M Series C.

State Street, Canoe have partnered.

JPMorgan outlines visions for future.

Unpacking Amazon’s fintech visions.

Discover moves into crypto with hire.

Third Point leads CipherTrace round.

NCR is reinventing ATM technology.

Rivalry secured $22M funding round.

Sporttrade secured $36M for betting.

Watch Out For This: With consumption habits of younger and older Americans moving in opposite directions, advertisers and media companies will likely need a clear understanding of their target audiences in order to be successful.

Source: Visual Capitalist



Interesting Reads:

Delta variant gaining across the US.

Canadians looking to regulate media.

Oil could reach $100/barrel next year.

Is inflation or deflation the bigger risk?

Automation increase unemployment?

Morgan Stanley requires vaccination.

Which VC-backed SPACs will come?

Market Moving Headline: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the price increases seen in the economy recently are bigger than expected but reiterated that they will likely wane.

Source: Bloomberg