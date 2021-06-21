Fintech Focus For June 22, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: "When we strive to become better than we are, everything around us becomes better too.”

Source: Paulo Coelho

One Big Thing In Fintech: Uphold, a fintech providing investors single-wallet access to cryptocurrencies, fractional U.S. equities, commodities, carbon credits and FX, last week formally announced the launch of smart limit orders.

As part of the development, Benzinga chatted with CEO JP Thieriot.

Source: Benzinga

Watch Out For This: Overall, the most common reason why someone would buy directly from a company was that it was simply the cheaper option; customers don’t need to make up for the additional transportation and handling costs that are tacked on to items being sold in large retail outlets.

Source: Coupon Follow

Market Moving Headline: We remain constructive on U.S. stocks as the economic restart gains pace. Yet as the cycle evolves, investors will increasingly divert their attention toward the potential party spoilers. A chief concern is inflation, and whether the rising prices seen in some pockets of the economy are transitory or the first signs of an enduring new regime. We expect fears of inflation will be enough to stoke volatility in stocks, even amid Fed assurances of continued accommodation. Similarly, tax policy may become a volatility trigger as lawmakers debate the proposals.

Economically sensitive cyclical stocks have had a very strong run year-to-date. We don’t think their full potential is exhausted, but we do see an opportunity to also turn attention to quality stocks as the cycle’s next beneficiaries.

Source: BlackRock