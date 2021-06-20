Fintech Focus Roundup For June 20, 2021

American Express Delivers On Small Business Plans With Kabbage Checking

American Express announced it would launch its first small business checking account, Kabbage Checking.

The development comes shortly after the firm’s acquisition of Kabbage, an online fintech lender.

Through Kabbage’s team and full suite of fintech products, data platform, and IP, the new American Express offer will consist of a no-fee digital account that pays 1.1% interest on balances up to $100,000. Also offered will be mobile deposits, debit cards, bill pay, and savings features, as well as ATM accessibility.

Quick Pitch: Liti Capital Allows Retail Investors Tokenized Access To Litigation Finance

Liti Capital, a Swiss-based litigation finance company, on Monday made its entrance into the world of retail crypto tokenization, with the launch of LITI, an asset-backed equity token.

How OVTLYR's Platform Helps Investors Take Advantage of Volatility In Stocks Like Tesla

OVTLYR, an AI-driven behavioral analytics tool, recently launched a free pilot version of its web-based platform.

Co-founders Mark Gorzycki and Mahesh Kashyap talked with Benzinga about how the platform helps traders develop educated opinions.

Quick Pitch: Meet Market Moves, A Platform For Actionable Market Insights

Alongside the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic lockdowns, participants sheltered at home searched for ways to maintain engagement with the outside world, thus fueling an impressive rise in trading activity.

As a result, this sparked interest in resources, like option order flow and analytics, that provide added insight.

Founded by Giannino, Market Moves is a holistic destination for courses on trading as well as tools to find and act on opportunities in the market.

TikTok Stars Josh Richards And Griffin Johnson Venture Into Gen Z Marketing

Influencers and entrepreneurs Josh Richards and Griffin Johnson, in partnership with Erik Huberman, founder and CEO at Hawke Media, have launched HawkeZ, a new marketing agency serving brands targeting Gen Z audiences.

Sharesight Expands Product Portfolio, Adds Exchange Support

In a move to expand its product portfolio globally, Sharesight announced the addition of price and performance tracking for new markets.

As part of the development, Sharesight’s online investment portfolio tracker added support for the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Exchange of Thailand, Moscow Exchange, Warsaw Stock Exchange, and Euronext Dublin. Now, Sharesight supports over 40 global markets, including major U.S.-based exchanges.

B Charitable Launches As Modern, Tax-Exempt Fintech For Charitable Donations

B Charitable launched its fintech platform allowing donors modern technology to impact the charitable causes they care about.

The company provides the only platform that harnesses the tax advantages of charitable contribution, in combination with smart technology, crowdfunding campaigns, low fees, performance tracking, and tax-free investment growth.

Gilbert Family Foundation, Rock Family Of Companies Support Opening Of Detroit Apple Developer Academy

Michigan State University announced Thursday that the Gilbert Family Foundation, in partnership with the Rock Family of Companies (FOC), will support Apple Inc.'s Apple Developer Academy with a multi-million dollar grant.

Fintech Spotlight: Axis-Z Brings Virtual Reality To Trading

Virtual reality, commonly referred to as VR, is taking the world by storm.

That’s according to the founders at Axis-Z who are looking to be first movers in the space of VR trading.

When Loyalty Leads To Conversion: An Explainer Featuring Jesse Itzler And 50 Cent

Loyalty should not be discounted.

Why? It leads to conversion.

That’s the key takeaway from one recent TikTok video Jesse Itzler posted about on his relationship with rapper, producer and businessman 50 Cent who, many years prior, interned under Itzler.