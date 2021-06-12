Fintech Focus Roundup For June 13, 2021

Atom Finance Launches White-Labeled Data Experiences, Partners With Inter

Atom Finance, a modern financial knowledge platform, announced its first product integration partnership with Inter, a digital platform for banking, shopping, insurance, and investments.

Public Launches Brand Campaign Focused On Community, Long-Term Stability

In light of the commission-free trading revolution and speculative commentary on online forums like WallStreetBets, Public.com launched a new brand identity and campaign, honing in on proper portfolio building, wealth creation, and preservation.

Fintech Spotlight: Startup Infinite Sweeps Develops AI-Driven Option Orderflow Tool

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga spoke with John Michaelis, Arnav Pangasa, and Sohil Kollipara, founders at Infinite Sweeps.

Professional Fighters League Announces First MMA NFTs

The Professional Fighters League (PFL), a fast-growing and innovative sports league, formally announced the first official digital collectibles partnership for an MMA organization.

MoneyLion Announces Q1 Earnings Results, Growth Expectations

In providing American’s better access to modern mobile banking, investing, cash management, and credit building, MoneyLion's customer base grew 80% in the first quarter of 2021. Revenues also grew, amid a 204% increase in originations, to $188.7 million, compared to $62 million in the same period last year.

Fintech Spotlight: Yieldstreet Taps $100M Series C To Bolster New Era Of Investing

Yieldstreet, a platform that enables millions of people to generate income from investments previously reserved for institutions and the ultrawealthy, raised $100 million in a Series C round led by Tarsadia Investments.

Meet TradeStation-Backed Aries, A Data-Focused Broker Built By And For Traders

Aries, a retail-focused brokerage built by and for traders, is set to launch globally this summer.

In light of the company’s rapid growth in popularity, Benzinga chatted with founder and CEO Reda Falih regarding motivations, products and timelines.

Fintech Spotlight: How TaTaTu Rewards Content Producers, Consumers

TaTaTu, a new way for users to value and earn rewards for personal data, created the first sharing economy of data on its social media platform, available on desktop and mobile.

As part of the development, Benzinga chatted with CEO and founder Andrea Iervolino.

Tradovate Offers Commission-Free Access To New Futures Exchange, FairX

As part of a vision to change the futures industry through technology and pricing innovation, Tradovate announced it will be one of the first brokers to offer futures trading on FairX, a new CFTC-regulated futures exchange slated to launch this month.

EXCLUSIVE: How Floyd Mayweather Jr. Grew His Boxing Franchise And Legacy During The Pandemic

On June 6, YouTube star Logan Paul and professional boxer Floyd Joy Mayweather Jr. went head to head in an exhibition at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The event lasted for eight rounds of 3 minutes each, and no official winner was read.

In light of the high-dollar exhibition round, Benzinga had the opportunity to sit down and speak with James Williams, CEO at Mayweather Boxing + Fitness, as well as actor and longtime Mayweather friend Cuba Gooding Jr. to talk about Mayweather’s brand and vision to disrupt the fitness industry.

EXCLUSIVE: Psychedelics Pioneer J.R. Rahn Unpacks Decision To Leave MindMed As CEO

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a biotech company focused on the field of psychedelics, formally announced this week that J.R. Rahn, the company’s co-founder and CEO, would step down.

Benzinga spoke with Rahn on what the transition means for MindMed, the industry and himself.