Fintech Focus For June 11, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: "As my knowledge of things grew I felt more and more the delight of the world I was in.”

Source: Helen Keller

One Big Thing In Fintech: The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision on Thursday recommended the highest possible risk weighting — 1,250% — be applied to a bank's exposure to Bitcoin and some other cryptocurrencies. Under that suggestion, a bank would need to hold a dollar in capital for each dollar worth of Bitcoin, based on an 8% minimum capital requirement.

Source: Banking Dive

Watch Out For This: In the end, in running a successful company, egos must be removed.

That’s according to JR Rahn, who said MindMed requires leaders better equipped to pursue late-stage clinical trials and solve regulatory hurdles.

“It’s about removing oneself from necessarily what your ego tells you to do,” he said in a conversation on his commitment to making minds and bodies healthier. “The biggest thing I can do for MindMed, right now, is to realize that it needs a different type of leader, for the long haul. It is really for the best of the mission that is so deeply important to me.”

Source: Benzinga

Market Moving Headline: Prices paid by U.S. consumers rose in May by more than forecast, extending a months-long buildup in inflation that risks becoming more established as the economy strengthens.

Source: Bloomberg