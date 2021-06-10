Webull In Talks To File For IPO Later This Year: Report

China-based brokerage Webull is considering filing an IPO in the U.S. that could raise about $300 to $400 million for the online brokerage company, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company is working with Goldman Sachs to prepare for this filing, which could occur as early as this year, said Bloomberg's source, whom the outlet said asked to remain private as the company did not publicly disseminate this information.

A Webull representative said the information about IPO plans is not true and did not elaborate further, Bloomberg said; Goldman Sachs declined to comment to the news service.

Bloomberg's source said considerations are in the early stages, and both the size and the timeline of the deal are subject to change.

