Public Launches Brand Campaign Focused On Community, Long-Term Stability

Public, a commission-free trading app and investing social network, announced the launch of a new brand identity focused on community and long-term stability.

What Happened: Public is a globally recognized investing solution that democratizes investing and addresses financial literacy.

In light of the commission-free trading revolution and speculative commentary on online forums like WallStreetBets, Public.com launched a new brand identity and campaign, honing in on proper portfolio building, wealth creation, and preservation.

New York-based Works spearheaded the effort, featuring photos of actual Public users and their portfolios. Public’s new logo, designed by Studio Mococo, highlights Public’s differentiation: a diverse and engaged community.

Studio Mococo executive creative director Martin Grasser, in a statement on the development, said, “In the new logo and brand system the two circles remind us of the friendly chat bubbles we all know and love, while also invoking a metaphor for financial growth. Together they also make a P and nod to the company name.”

Why It Matters: Public, unlike other brokers, is looking to create an engaging experience around investing.

The platform’s key features include a social feed for trade idea sharing, real-time fractional investing in stocks and ETFs, interest on cash balances, insurance on deposits, and ways to engage directly with executives at public companies.

