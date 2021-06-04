Fintech Spotlight: Startup Infinite Sweeps Develops AI-Driven Option Orderflow Tool

Benzinga will be holding its annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, a day of dealmaking, networking, and recognition in the financial technology space, on Nov. 11, 2021.

The event will award Benzinga Listmakers, those top companies part of Benzinga’s Global Fintech Index, for their accomplishments innovating, as well as merging the best of finance and technology.

In recognition of those disruptive innovators creating positive and diverse change within the financial services space, Benzinga spoke with John Michaelis, Arnav Pangasa, and Sohil Kollipara, founders at Infinite Sweeps.

About: In light of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, participation in financial markets rose to new heights, sparking interest in resources that provide added insight.

One such resource is option order flow.

Founded in 2020, Infinite Sweeps is a fintech specializing in low-cost option insights.

In the simplest way possible: Infinite Sweeps is an artificial intelligence-powered platform for unusual options activity alerts.

The founders told Benzinga they worked on the platform tirelessly during the pandemic, in a move to add depth and breadth to the insights offered by traditional option flow platforms.

“We trained our machine learning models on hundreds of thousands of major historical options contracts, taking into account tons of metrics about each sweep, and the behavior of each stock,” Pangasa noted. “The result is artificial intelligence that is extremely good at analyzing and reading each option sweep by the likelihood of it being profitable.”

Core Product: Infinite Sweeps is for traders of all skill levels.

“We wanted to design our platform in the most beginner-friendly, yet informative way,” Pangasa said. “We dedicated ourselves to creating the best market visuals to get live, at-a-glance summaries of the various aspects of the market.”

A differentiator is Infinite Sweeps’ track-and-rank system which filters option flow for aggressive activity. For as low as $40 per month, users get premium unusual options activity data, actionable market summaries, intuitive filters, and manipulable tables. Add $45 and users can get AI-derived analyses, also.

“We spent months going through tons of different algorithms – different architectures between neural networks and designing our own custom algorithms – and we had to train the AI on several months of historical data, … to project how option sweeps will meet their strike,” Pangasa added.

Innovation Outlook: Infinite Sweeps’ product roadmap is driven by user feedback.

In empowering traders with premium, actionable market insights, the company plans to frequently roll out new features.

“Our users have a big say in the direction we expand,” Pangasa said.

Sohil added, “We have several ways that we stay in touch, including a Discord and Slack community. We take note of every single thing because this is what the people want.”

Infinite Sweeps believes it is positioned well to take advantage of recent trends like investors spending less time actively trading, given the removal of COVID-19 restrictions. With at-a-glance insights, users can quickly develop an opinion and execute with in-app trading functionality, which is coming soon.

“We’re still in the beginning stages, but we’re really focused on expanding into additional financial data streams,” Michaelis added. “We want to expand because we don’t want people to be staring at tables of data.”