Fintech Focus For June 4, 2021

One Big Thing In Fintech: Aries, a retail-focused brokerage built by and for traders, is set to launch globally this summer.

In light of the company’s rapid growth in popularity, Benzinga chatted with founder and CEO Reda Falih regarding motivations, products and timelines.

Source: Benzinga

Other Key Fintech Developments:

dLocal announces pricing of IPO.

Bezos investing in Chipper Cash.

Ant transforms from fintech status.

MoneyLion reports strong results.

Marex selected Genesis platform.

Google revamping crypto policies.

Paxful launches e-commerce tech.

Wyre announces new saving API.

Investis Digital and Irwin team-up.

FTX launching NFT marketplace.

Andreessen bets on fintech boom.

Lightyear secures a $1.5M round.

Melio has added Amex executives.

AppBrilliance solidifies leadership.

YieldX continues growth trajectory.

Temenos intros virtual COO tech.

PFL and Fanaply announce NFT.

MAPay implementing blockchain.

Socure taps Capital One for raise.

Rapyd plans to add a venture arm.

Watch Out For This: Federal money for research and development, as a share of the economy, has been at historically low levels. But President Joe Biden has made support for innovation a key part of his program, calling for increased funding to key industries like semiconductor manufacturing, cybersecurity and electric vehicles.

Source: Bloomberg

Interesting Reads:

Lyft e-bike is helping city mobility.

Goldman u-turns on crypto assets.

Jobs data expected to be strong.

Russia cuts dollar amid sanctions.

4 ways of looking at market share.

Market Moving Headline: President Joe Biden has pitched to Republicans the idea of a 15% minimum tax on U.S. corporations, along with strengthened IRS enforcement efforts, as a way to fund a bipartisan infrastructure package.

Source: Bloomberg