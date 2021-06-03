 Skip to main content

Fintech Focus For June 4, 2021
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2021 6:21pm   Comments
Quote To Start The Day: "You will face many defeats in life, but never let yourself be defeated."

Source: Maya Angelou

One Big Thing In Fintech: Aries, a retail-focused brokerage built by and for traders, is set to launch globally this summer.

In light of the company’s rapid growth in popularity, Benzinga chatted with founder and CEO Reda Falih regarding motivations, products and timelines.

Source: Benzinga

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: Federal money for research and development, as a share of the economy, has been at historically low levels. But President Joe Biden has made support for innovation a key part of his program, calling for increased funding to key industries like semiconductor manufacturing, cybersecurity and electric vehicles.

Source: Bloomberg

Interesting Reads:

  • Lyft e-bike is helping city mobility.
  • Goldman u-turns on crypto assets.
  • Jobs data expected to be strong.
  • Russia cuts dollar amid sanctions.
  • 4 ways of looking at market share.

Market Moving Headline: President Joe Biden has pitched to Republicans the idea of a 15% minimum tax on U.S. corporations, along with strengthened IRS enforcement efforts, as a way to fund a bipartisan infrastructure package.

Source: Bloomberg

