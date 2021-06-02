June SPAC Merger Vote Calendar: A Look At Upcoming Votes And Stocks To Watch

June just started and the month is already looking busy for SPAC merger votes.

What Happened: After mergers for SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) and Barkbox (NYSE: BARK) were approved in late May, investors are now turning to a new month of SPAC mergers.

Several of the recently completed SPAC mergers have seen shares trade higher going into the merger vote, as well as shortly after completing the ticker and company name changeover in the de-SPAC process.

Companies announcing merger deals have traded positive at the end of their announcement day on the majority of occasions in May.

The items listed above signal SPACs could be coming back into favor, making the dates listed below key tests to watch and possible stocks investors should be watching.

June Calendar:

June 3: Vote on a merger between Janus International and Juniper Industrial Holdings (NYSE: JIH). Janus International is a leader in the self-storage solutions industry, creating many types of doors for the market.

June 3: Vote on a merger between Latch and TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ: TSIA). Latch offers services such as smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity and resident experience for building managers, residents and service providers.

June 4: Vote on a merger between UpHealth and Cloudbreak with GigCaptial2 Inc (NYSE: GIX). UpHealth is a leading digital healthcare provider. Cloudbreak operates in the telemedicine field. The merger is expected to create a global digital health platform covering patient care management, digital pharmacy, telehealth and behavioral health.

June 7: Vote on a merger between Katapult and FinServ Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: FSRV). Katapult is the largest non-prime, e-commerce flexible leasing company. The company works with over 150 merchant partners including Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W), Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) and Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM).

June 9: Vote on a merger between Quantum-Si and Highcape Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: CAPA). Quantum-Si is a semiconductor company planning to launch a chip-based proteomics solution. The company created the first next-gen protein sequencing platform with the goal of revolutionizing the field of proteomics.

June 10: Vote on a merger between 23andMe and VG Acquisition Corp (NYSE: VGAC). A direct-to-consumer company, 23andMe provides results such as ancestry reports and family tree building, as well as the ability to participate in genetic research. The company has provided results for more than 10.7 million customers.

June 10: Vote on a merger between Skillsoft and Churchill Capital II Corp (NYSE: CCX). Skillsoft is a leading education technology company offering more than 180,000 courses and videos covering business and leadership skills.

June 10: Vote on a merger between Weedmaps and Silver Spike Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: SSPK). Weedmaps operates in nine countries and has more than 10 million monthly active users. The company has over 4,000 clients on a monthly subscription plan.

June 11: Vote on a merger between Proterra and ArcLight Clean Transition Corp (NASDAQ: ACTC). Proterra offers an end-to-end platform for electric buses with batteries and electrification as the leading electric transit bus OEM in North America. The company has delivered over 550 heavy-duty electric transit buses.

June 15: Vote on a merger between ATI Physical Therapy and Fortress Value Acquisition Corp II (NYSE: FAII). ATI Physical Therapy has physical therapy locations in 25 states with plans to enter additional territories.

June 16: Vote on a merger between LiveVox and Crescent Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: CRSA). LiveVox is a cloud-based contact center platform offering omnichannel communications, customer relationship management and workforce optimization for partners.

June 17: Vote on a merger between PlayStudios and Acies Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: ACAC). PlayStudios is a mobile game company creating free-to-play casual games.

June 17: Vote on a merger between Talkspace and Hudson Executive Investment Corp (NASDAQ: HEC). Talkspace offers services linking patients to licensed therapists via video chat or text.

June 22: Vote on a merger between IronSource and Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE: TBA). IronSource offers app monetization for partners.

June 22: Vote on a merger between Perella Weinberg and Fintech Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ: FTIV). Perella Weinberg is a financial services firm focused on investment banking.

June 23: Vote on a merger between Origin Materials and Artius Acquisition Inc (NASDAQ: AACQ). Backed by PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP), Nestle and Danone, Origin Materials has a patented platform to create useful materials by using wood residue and non-food sources.

June 23: Vote on a merger between Payoneer and Ftac Olympus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: FTOC). Payoneer operates in over 190 countries and works with nine of the top 20 most valuable companies in the world offering digital payment solutions including marketplace payments, merchant services and working capital.

June 24: Vote on a merger between Beachbody and Myx Fitness with Forest Road Acquisition Corp (NYSE: FRX). Beachbody is a fitness brand with more than 20 years of experience that has a subscriber base of over 2.7 million people. Myx Fitness is a connected bike that is cheaper than Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) products.

June 29: Vote on a merger between EVGo and Climate Chang Cris Real Impct I Acq Corp (NYSE: CLII). EVGo has more than 800 locations for fast charging stations in 34 states. The company has the largest public DCFC (direct current fast charging network) in the U.S.

June 30: Vote on a merger between AvePoint and Apex Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: APXT). AvePoint helps small and medium-sized businesses connect with Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and its cloud business.

Disclosure: The author is long shares BARK, FRX, ACTC, SSPK and CAPA.

(Photo by Eric Rothermel on Unsplash)