Fintech Focus For June 2, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “Before you criticize someone, you should walk a mile in their shoes. That way when you criticize them, you are a mile away from them and you have their shoes.”

Source: Jack Handey

One Big Thing In Fintech: Technology was supposed to broaden access to financial services and help eliminate economic inequalities. But so far the explosion of banking and investment apps has failed to narrow one persistent divide: the gender gap in financial inclusion.

Source: Bloomberg



Other Key Fintech Developments:

BSCstarter announcing a rebrand.

Running a consumer fintech in GS.

Why Cathie is bullish on Coinbase.

Tradovate offering access to FairX.

Twitter cofounder joins Belvo raise.

Coinbase looks to sync debit card.

Goldman: Crypto a digital copper.

Kushki raises $86M for technology.

A$AP Rocky is investing in fintech.

Lithium raises $5M funding round.

Analysis: RBC’s Aiden technology.

Nasdaq amends opening auctions.

TradeStation Crypto reduces fees.

Watch Out For This: U.S. businesses are the most bullish and optimistic when it comes to B2B spending among the six countries covered in [a] survey, with 76% of U.S. businesses expressing optimism about their prospects over the next 12 months.

Source: Amex

Interesting Reads:

Twitter Blue subscriptions coming.

Analysis: Power of Muskonomics.

Fertitta goes after unemployment.

Tesla files trademark for concepts.

Market Moving Headline: The powerful policy revolution implies a lower future path of interest rates than markets are pricing in, even amid rising inflation over the medium term, as captured in our new nominal investment theme. Lower rates – even compared to our previous expectations – lift our expected returns across asset classes over the strategic horizon, and reinforce our preference for equities over bonds.

Source: BlackRock