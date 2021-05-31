 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fintech Focus For June 1, 2021
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 31, 2021 10:32pm   Comments
Share:

Fintech Header

Quote To Start The Day: “Showing is better than telling.”

Source: Floyd Mayweather

One Big Thing In Fintech: Ray Dalio, a billionaire investor and the founder of the world's largest hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, has said that the digital yuan will be more competitive than the digital dollar.

Source: Block

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: Life as depicted in George Orwell’s 1984 “could come to pass in 2024” if lawmakers don’t protect the public against artificial intelligence, Microsoft’s president has warned.

Source: BBC

Interesting Reads:

Market Moving Headline: Coming into the large May monthly options expiration (OPEX) and the extended holiday weekend, U.S. stock index futures pinned, trading sideways-to-higher.

Key Takeaways: Index futures in balance.

- Best to assume the taper tantrum happened.

- Ahead: Fed speak and data on employment.

- Indices traded sideways-to-higher last week.

In the coming sessions, participants will want to focus their attention on where the S&P 500 trades in relation to the $4,197.25 high volume area (HVNode).

In the best case, the index trades sideways or higher; activity above $4,197.25 has the potential to reach the $4,227.00 point of control (POC). Initiative trade beyond the POC could reach as high as first the $4,238.00 overnight all-time high (ONH) and then, the $4,294.75 Fibonacci-derived price extension, a typical recovery target.

Source: Physik Invest

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 1984 Amazon Apifiny Atom Bison Trails BitConnectFintech SEC