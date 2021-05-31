Fintech Focus For June 1, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “Showing is better than telling.”

Source: Floyd Mayweather

One Big Thing In Fintech: Ray Dalio, a billionaire investor and the founder of the world's largest hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, has said that the digital yuan will be more competitive than the digital dollar.

Source: Block

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Nasdaq on the evolution of banks.

Goldman led a $45M fintech raise.

Cash wallets the future of fintech.

Gresham to buy post-trade fintech.

European fintechs fill war chests.

Apifiny announces launch of tech.

Eurex extends EnLight with forex.

Obie raises $10.7M for insurtech.

More on Visa’s online marketplace.

Bison Trails acquired by Coinbase.

Stash weighing go-public options.

Circle is considering a SPAC deal.

Crypto.com’s climate commitment.

Paysend secures Series B funds.

DBS gets first security token offer.

Congress investigating Kabbage.

SEC files suit against BitConnect.

Chip, BlackRock working on tech.

Modern retail needs modern rules.

QuintoAndar landed $300M round.

Cloud9, Sphere partner over voice.

Coinbase intros a prime brokerage.

Jai Kisan raised $30M in financing.

Circle and Atom add a partnership.

Chipper Cash closes on Series C.

Watch Out For This: Life as depicted in George Orwell’s 1984 “could come to pass in 2024” if lawmakers don’t protect the public against artificial intelligence, Microsoft’s president has warned.

Source: BBC

Interesting Reads:

Twitter Blue subscriptions coming.

Amazon is planning to buy MGM.

Detroit’s Maxpro teams with Shaq.

Chamath talks SPAC regulations.

Implications of leveraged finance.

PBOC increased its reserve ratio.

How gasoline came into our lives.

Oil nearing $70/barrel on demand.

Market Moving Headline: Coming into the large May monthly options expiration (OPEX) and the extended holiday weekend, U.S. stock index futures pinned, trading sideways-to-higher.

Key Takeaways: Index futures in balance.

- Best to assume the taper tantrum happened.

- Ahead: Fed speak and data on employment.

- Indices traded sideways-to-higher last week.

In the coming sessions, participants will want to focus their attention on where the S&P 500 trades in relation to the $4,197.25 high volume area (HVNode).

In the best case, the index trades sideways or higher; activity above $4,197.25 has the potential to reach the $4,227.00 point of control (POC). Initiative trade beyond the POC could reach as high as first the $4,238.00 overnight all-time high (ONH) and then, the $4,294.75 Fibonacci-derived price extension, a typical recovery target.

Source: Physik Invest