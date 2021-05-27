Fintech Focus For May 28, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “The greatest weapon against stress is our ability to choose one thought over another.”

Source: William James

One Big Thing In Fintech: Mint is the most downloaded personal finance app by some margin, and it’s also the greediest for your data. However, some of this activity is used to connect your different accounts to make the app functional. Most financial apps in our study are more discreet, with Mvelopes and Monefy built for privacy – although, in the case of Monefy, this may limit what it is capable of doing.

Source: Surfshark

Watch Out For This: By using technologies online from the cryptocurrency world, like tokens and blockchains, regular people could participate in real estate transactions that are too unwieldy in the analog world.

Source: Fortune

Market Moving Headline: “During COVID, the Fed cut rates and a lot of companies, that faced risk from shutdowns, were able to issue high-yield bonds and loans, and put a lot of debt on their balance sheets,” Bob Kricheff, portfolio manager and global strategist at Shenkman Capital Management said, pointing to cruise lines, hotels and casino businesses as examples.

“They’re entering the reopening trade with a lot more debt and how they manage their balance sheets, going forward, will probably have a big impact on their equity valuations, as well as obviously how their debt trades.”

Source: Benzinga