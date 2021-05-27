Fintech Focus For May 27, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “To be yourself in a world that is constantly trying to make you something else is the greatest accomplishment.”

Source: Ralph Waldo Emerson

One Big Thing In Fintech: Visa said [] it has expanded its Visa Fintech Partner Connect, a program designed to help financial institutions quickly connect with a “vetted and curated” set of technology providers.

Source: TechCrunch

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Enjin looking to bring in new users.

Tilled added $11M Series A round.

CrossTower, Omniex target crypto.

Halo Investing is looking to expand.

European fintechs eye global push.

T-CETRA, TessaB have partnered.

Reach announced new $12M raise.

Circle adds new compliance chief.

Clara taps $30M for corporate push.

Apex adds immediate cash access.

Klarna has added new leadership.

FTN will separate fintech by 2022.

African fintech OPay to add $400M.

Atomic, Welcome Tech partnering.

FairX intros new futures exchange.

Even hones in on rainy day funds.

Attacks on cross-border payments.

Chainsmokers investing in Hearth.

Goldman Sachs working on algos.

Forter added $300M, tripled value.

Watch Out For This: The average American is active less than 20 minutes a day.

That’s according to Greg Caplan, who founded Spot this year alongside Hans Petter Eikemo as a platform to foster productive meetings on the go.

“I think the challenge is that so much of our lives are now digital, and we’re spending so much time sitting inactive,” Caplan told Benzinga in a discussion on making people happier and more productive through physical activity.

“We really need to help people get out there and active; it makes them happier and healthier, as well as more focused, engaged and creative.”

Source: Benzinga

Interesting Reads:

Questions on relocating to Florida.

Tesla installed 200K+ Powerwalls.

Nvidia sold $155M in crypto chips.

Big US bank CEOs unpack profits.

Biden investigating COVID origins.

Amazon will acquire MGM Studios.

Market Moving Headline: Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the subject of paring the Fed’s $120 billion-a-month bond-buying will likely arise at some point in coming policy meetings.

Source: WSJ