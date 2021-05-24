Rockland Trust's Rachael Aiken Likes Both Mastercard And Visa Stocks

Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) and Visa Inc (NYSE: V) will both benefit from a resurgence in spending and a shift to e-commerce, Rockland Trust's Rachael Aiken said Monday on CNBC's "Power Lunch."

Aiken On Mastercard: Mastercard has extensive growth opportunities globally, she said, adding that the company's business lines are "very sticky" in the sense that it offers card services, as well as opportunities in security and ACH processing.

Aiken On Visa: Aiken told CNBC she is excited about Visa Direct, a payment solution that aims to help businesses move money globally via real-time payments.

Visa also has opportunities through its partnerships with companies in the cryptocurrency space, she said.

On March 29, Visa announced it would accept USD Coin, a stablecoin backed by the U.S. dollar, to settle transactions via the Ethereum (CRYPTO: $ETH) blockchain through its partnership with Crypto.com.

Aiken told CNBC that Rockland Trust has held Mastercard in its portfolio for years and recently added shares of Visa.

Price Action: At last check Monday at close, Mastercard was up 1.29% at $372.38, while Visa was up 1.07% at $229.32.

