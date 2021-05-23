Fintech Focus For May 24, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “First, have a definite, clear practical ideal; a goal, an objective. Second, have the necessary means to achieve your ends; wisdom, money, materials, and methods. Third, adjust all your means to that end.”

Source: Aristotle

One Big Thing In Fintech: Robinhood Markets Inc unveiled a new platform that will give retail investors the opportunity to buy shares in initial public offerings, something that has long been the exclusive domain of Wall Street funds.

Source: Reuters

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Wells Fargo funding insurtech round.

Large APAC banks push fintech bets.

Crypto and the future of Brazil banks.

Vela and Exegy merge, expand data.

JPM unveils solo healthcare venture.

FTX to raise $1B at a $20B valuation.

Fed plans to publish paper on CBDC.

The new areas of fintech disruptions.

Is MoneyLion building an open bank?

CaixaBank taps innovation networks.

RBC expanding AI-based trade tech.

Watch Out For This: As America reopens, more than 37 million people are expected to travel for the Memorial Day holiday weekend -- a big boost from last year's record low.

Source: CNN

Interesting Reads:

tastytrade - 10 years and counting.

Rotation strengthened bull market.

Search volume for crypto rocketing.

Market Moving Headline: Last week, U.S. stock index futures auctioned sideways-to-higher, as participants looked to price in emerging dynamics with respect to rising inflation, fiscal and monetary tightening, COVID-19 concerns, political risks, and the like.

Key Takeaways:

- Bitcoin's weekend crash churns stomachs.

- Tone on adjusting monetary policy altered.

- Indices were sideways-to-higher last week.

In the coming sessions, participants will want to focus their attention on where the S&P 500 trades in relation to its $4,177.25 composite high volume area (HVNode).

In the best case, the index trades sideways or higher; activity above the $4,177.25 HVNode puts in play the $4,227.00 point of control (POC). Initiative trade beyond the POC could reach as high as first the $4,238.00 overnight all-time high and then, the $4,294.75 Fibonacci-derived price extension, a typical recovery target.

Source: Physik Invest