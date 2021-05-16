Fintech Focus Roundup For May 16, 2021

Public Launches SPAC Pages, Allowing Users Transparency Into The Popular Space

Public, a commission-free trading app and investing social network, announced the addition of SPAC Pages, a place where members can learn about key investors, acquisition plans, and at which stage a particular SPAC is in.

Fintech Spotlight: How Ticker Tocker's Trade Signals Can Make You Money On The Go

Ticker Tocker, an investment insights and financial education platform, formally announced the distribution of Trading Signals, to provide investors actionable trade ideas off proprietary strategies.

As part of the development, Benzinga spoke with Ticker Tocker COO James Albis, as well as product manager Bill Marino.

Moody's, Team8 Complete $25M VisibleRisk Investment Amid Bump In Attention To Cyber Risk

With the completion of a $25 million investment, as well as the launch of Cyber Ratings, which enable companies to benchmark their cyber risks against those of their peers, and to better understand and manage the impact of cyber threats, VisibleRisk is positioned to become a leader in financial risk-tech innovation.

“The Series A investment will power further development of VisibleRisk’s automated data collection and increase product distribution,” said VisibleRisk CEO Derek Vadala. “VisibleRisk has 44 employees and expects to reach around 70 by the end of the year.”

Why It Matters: “The more digital everything becomes, the easier it is for cybercriminals to attack an organization,” Vadala told Benzinga. “VisibleRisk is addressing this by enabling executives to understand their cyber risk exposure and monitor the impact of changes to technology, policies and procedures, and the broader cyber risk landscape on their overall risk profile.”

EXCLUSIVE: Sree Batchu On The Power Of The Los Angeles MedTech Ecosystem, Why You Should Care

To put it simply, the pandemic accelerated emerging trends in medicine: more and more, there is a demand for the disruption of existing health care infrastructures.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic has placed unparalleled demands on modern health care systems, the industry’s response has vividly demonstrated its resilience and ability to bring innovations to market quickly.”

That’s according to a November 2020 McKinsey & Company report on health care innovation.

In an exclusive interview, Benzinga chatted with Sree Batchu, the head of community and business development at BioscienceLA, to learn more about what it takes to make an impact in health care, as well as tips and perspectives for a new age of medicine.