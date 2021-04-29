Fintech Focus For April 30, 2021
Quote To Start The Day: “My fantasy is to break up the big banks. I wish we would end 'too big to fail' in our banking system.”
Source: Kenneth C. Griffin
One Big Thing In Fintech: Per a CB Insights compilation of Q1 2021 fintech venture capital data from around the world, the first three months of the year were the most valuable period for fintech investing, ever.
Source: TechCrunch
Other Key Fintech Developments:
- LendingHome is surpassing records.
- Oasis added major mainnet upgrade.
- CME eyes adoption with micro BTC.
- Euronext finished Borsa acquisition.
- Goldman is optimizing with Quantile.
- Fidelity unveils digital asset analytics.
- Notional Finance raises $10M round.
- Paxos has raised a $300M Series D.
- Lender Upgrade tops growth ranking.
- EIB issues digital bond on blockchain.
- ICE sells Coinbase stake for $1.2B.
- Cboe Europe Derivatives to launch.
- Regulators call Tencent, ByteDance.
- Vivid Money raises $73M for fintech.
- Fintech Rho added $100M financing.
- Capchase announces funding effort.
- Mastercard talking CBDC application.
- Deutsche Borse is investing in fintech.
- Voyager Digital, Blockdaemon teams.
- Fiserv innovates in employee payroll.
- AllianceBlock, CBG have teamed up.
- Survey: FinTech Sandbox empowers.
- Nasdaq: A deep dive into dark trades.
Watch Out For This: President Joe Biden’s proposed income tax increases for the wealthy would hit individuals earning more than $452,700 in 2022 and married couples making at least $509,300, according to a White House official.
Source: Bloomberg
Interesting Reads:
- Instagram Live taking on Clubhouse.
- Sawmills selling faster than they cut.
- Ray Dalio on understanding money.
- The knock-on effect of pricey copper.
- GM making EVs in Mexico from 2023.
- New York mayor envisions reopening.
- Parking is devouring American cities.
Market Moving Headline: Ford Motor Co. and EBay Inc. disappointed, while Facebook Inc.’s results took it to a record. Apple Inc. wiped out earlier earnings-driven gains on concerns about chip shortages. Amazon.com Inc. climbed after hours on a better-than-estimated revenue forecast, while Twitter Inc. sank amid a lackluster outlook.
Source: Bloomberg
