Fintech Focus For April 30, 2021
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 6:45pm   Comments
Quote To Start The Day: “My fantasy is to break up the big banks. I wish we would end 'too big to fail' in our banking system.”

Source: Kenneth C. Griffin

One Big Thing In Fintech: Per a CB Insights compilation of Q1 2021 fintech venture capital data from around the world, the first three months of the year were the most valuable period for fintech investing, ever.

Source: TechCrunch

Other Key Fintech Developments:

  • LendingHome is surpassing records.
  • Oasis added major mainnet upgrade.
  • CME eyes adoption with micro BTC.
  • Euronext finished Borsa acquisition.
  • Goldman is optimizing with Quantile.
  • Fidelity unveils digital asset analytics.
  • Notional Finance raises $10M round.
  • Paxos has raised a $300M Series D.
  • Lender Upgrade tops growth ranking.
  • EIB issues digital bond on blockchain.
  • ICE sells Coinbase stake for $1.2B.
  • Cboe Europe Derivatives to launch.
  • Regulators call Tencent, ByteDance.
  • Vivid Money raises $73M for fintech.
  • Fintech Rho added $100M financing.
  • Capchase announces funding effort.
  • Mastercard talking CBDC application.
  • Deutsche Borse is investing in fintech.
  • Voyager Digital, Blockdaemon teams.
  • Fiserv innovates in employee payroll.
  • AllianceBlock, CBG have teamed up.
  • Survey: FinTech Sandbox empowers.
  • Nasdaq: A deep dive into dark trades.

Watch Out For This: President Joe Biden’s proposed income tax increases for the wealthy would hit individuals earning more than $452,700 in 2022 and married couples making at least $509,300, according to a White House official.

Source: Bloomberg

Interesting Reads:

Market Moving Headline: Ford Motor Co. and EBay Inc. disappointed, while Facebook Inc.’s results took it to a record. Apple Inc. wiped out earlier earnings-driven gains on concerns about chip shortages. Amazon.com Inc. climbed after hours on a better-than-estimated revenue forecast, while Twitter Inc. sank amid a lackluster outlook.

Source: Bloomberg

