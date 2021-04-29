Fintech Focus For April 30, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “My fantasy is to break up the big banks. I wish we would end 'too big to fail' in our banking system.”

Source: Kenneth C. Griffin

One Big Thing In Fintech: Per a CB Insights compilation of Q1 2021 fintech venture capital data from around the world, the first three months of the year were the most valuable period for fintech investing, ever.

Source: TechCrunch

Other Key Fintech Developments:

LendingHome is surpassing records.

Oasis added major mainnet upgrade.

CME eyes adoption with micro BTC.

Euronext finished Borsa acquisition.

Goldman is optimizing with Quantile.

Fidelity unveils digital asset analytics.

Notional Finance raises $10M round.

Paxos has raised a $300M Series D.

Lender Upgrade tops growth ranking.

EIB issues digital bond on blockchain.

ICE sells Coinbase stake for $1.2B.

Cboe Europe Derivatives to launch.

Regulators call Tencent, ByteDance.

Vivid Money raises $73M for fintech.

Fintech Rho added $100M financing.

Capchase announces funding effort.

Mastercard talking CBDC application.

Deutsche Borse is investing in fintech.

Voyager Digital, Blockdaemon teams.

Fiserv innovates in employee payroll.

AllianceBlock, CBG have teamed up.

Survey: FinTech Sandbox empowers.

Nasdaq: A deep dive into dark trades.

Watch Out For This: President Joe Biden’s proposed income tax increases for the wealthy would hit individuals earning more than $452,700 in 2022 and married couples making at least $509,300, according to a White House official.

Source: Bloomberg

Interesting Reads:

Market Moving Headline: Ford Motor Co. and EBay Inc. disappointed, while Facebook Inc.’s results took it to a record. Apple Inc. wiped out earlier earnings-driven gains on concerns about chip shortages. Amazon.com Inc. climbed after hours on a better-than-estimated revenue forecast, while Twitter Inc. sank amid a lackluster outlook.

Source: Bloomberg