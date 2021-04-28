Influencer Griffin Johnson Talks Unique Conversations, A Chat With Shaq

Jason Raznick, the founder and CEO at Benzinga, the largest news and data provider to global brokerages and news outlets, on his show the "Raz Report" discusses entrepreneurship, overcoming the challenges to success, and financial markets.

In a recent episode, Raznick chatted with Griffin Johnson, a 22-year-old social media influencer, entrepreneur and investor at Animal Capital, regarding his experiences networking in Hollywood.

Question: “You’re out in Hollywood, now. Have you had some rejection in stuff you want to get done or people you want to meet,” Raznick asked. “Do people give you the time of the day?”

Answer: “I get rejection every day,” Johnson responded. “I send out plenty of tweets, plenty of DMs. I shoot for the stars.”

Johnson says that nearly 90% of his attempts to establish a relationship are rejected. What keeps him going are the few conversations that do end up happening.

“Some of my greatest relationships are from that,” he said. “I spoke to Shaq just because I DM’d him. I got GaryVee on a podcast, just because I DM’s him.”

Question: “When you DM’d Shaq, what did you say,” Raznick asked.

Answer: “Hey Shaq, love what you’ve done and the brand you built. I’m a young entrepreneur and media influencer just getting started, and I would love it if you could give me 15 minutes and we could talk about your career and any kind of advice you could give me,” Johnson explained in reference to how he procured a FaceTime call.

“I got Bethenny Frankel on my podcast, too. I just DM’d her and now I’m connected with her,” Johnson added. “That’s a great person to be connected with and that’s just because I DM’d.”

Question: “At the end of the day, what do you hope to get from it,” Raznick asked.

Answer: “Just to kind of get my foot in the door … so when future things come, they remember me.”

To listen to the full video, click here.