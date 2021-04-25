Fintech Focus For April 26, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: Well done is better than well said.

Source: Benjamin Franklin

One Big Thing In Fintech: Alpaca, a stock brokerage that allows developers to build apps, services, and trading platforms, formally announced the launch of Broker API, as well as an expansion of its investment and leadership team.

Source: Benzinga

Other Key Fintech Developments:

GROUNDFLOOR, PadSplit partner.

Report: BTC and energy problems.

Checkout.com leads Tamara round.

Alchemy is integrating with Citadel.

StashAway gets a $25M Series D.

JPM and others investing in fintech.

Neuravest launches Data Refinery.

Schwab is looking for crypto clarity.

NYDIG is acquiring Arctos Capital.

African crypto adoption is growing.

Signal Advisors added $10M round.

TDA won a battle over user orders.

Marcus starts a period of rebuilding.

Money.Net is filing for a bankruptcy.

Watch Out For This: According to Vanessa Kruze, CEO and founder of Kruze Consulting, a capital gains tax hike could spark a “flurry of stock sales as startup founders and employees sell their stock prior to the new tax rates in order to avoid higher capital gains taxation.”

Source: Crunchbase

Interesting Reads:

Analyzing your brain on Zoom calls.

EU will allow in vaccinated travelers.

Inside real-time police crime centers.

Countries promise rapid aid to India.

Market Moving Headline: The S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Russell 2000, and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the week out basing, pricing in new information for the next directional move.

Key Takeaways:

- All talk and no action from policy leaders, creators.

- Ahead: Fed meeting, GDP and Sentiment, earnings.

- Markets balancing, position for directional resolve.

In the coming sessions, participants will want to pay attention to where the S&P 500 trades in relation to its $4,186.75-$4,110.50 balance area.

Any activity above (below) the balance area suggests participants are interested in discovering higher (lower) prices. Any activity within the balance area suggests participants are looking for more information to base their next move; in such case, responsive buying and selling is the course of action.

Source: Physik Invest