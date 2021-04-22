MLB.TV Releases Strong 2021 Viewership Numbers: Here's How You Can Trade It

Earlier this week, Major League Baseball highlighted some numbers that indicate strong viewership early in the 2021 season. According to the league, the start of this season has been the most-watched ever in MLB.TV history.

"With close games, exciting star performances, surprising starts, and two no-hitters to begin the 2021 season, MLB.TV is registering record streaming numbers through the first three weeks of the season," the league said in a statement. "The beginning of the season marked the most-watched 18-day period in the 20-season history of MLB.TV."

For investors, there are a few different ways to gain exposure to the MLB markets.

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ: BATRA)

The Liberty Braves Group is the parent company that owns the Atlanta Braves. This is the only publicly traded company that out owns an MLB team. Since hitting the market in 2016, shares have risen more than 80%. Interestingly, the stock has already recovered from its pre-COVID levels.

Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI)

Sirius XM is the nation's leader in satellite radio. The company and MLB recently announced Sirius XM will be expanding its coverage of MLB games. The satellite radio company will offer 30 distinct stations, one for each MLB team, as well as the option for listeners to select between the home feed and the away feed of the radio broadcasts.

Sony (NYSE: SNE)

Sony Corp famously produces and distributes the PlayStation gaming consoles. For many years, Sony's baseball game "MLB The Show" was only available on PlayStation. This year, however, Sony reached a deal with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) to bring The Show to Xbox players in addition to their PlayStation base. Sony is hoping this move will increase sales and revenue of the video game.

Put Some Money On The Cubbies: Many online casino stocks are hoping to benefit from an increase in viewership of MLB games. Unlike NFL games, in which teams play once a week, MLB teams play nearly every single day in the season. This allows gamblers to more actively bet on games throughout an MLB season.

Companies like DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) and Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) have been offering promotional deals on baseball betting.