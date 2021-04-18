Fintech Focus For April 19, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: "The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step."

Source: Lao Tzu

One Big Thing In Fintech: Coinbase’s public listing documents revealed an unusual set of circumstances for a startup: Its venture arm, Coinbase Ventures, had acquired stakes in a handful of companies partially owned by some of Coinbase’s own major investors, including Andreessen Horowitz and Union Square Ventures.

Such disclosures are the side effect of a growing trend in venture capital. Well-funded startups such as Stripe, taking a page from older tech companies such as Google and Salesforce, are becoming increasingly active VC investors. They often back companies they believe will help expand the market for their technology. In the process, they become prolific VC investors while remaining private and raising their own venture funding.

Source: The Information

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: People who have fought off the Covid-19 virus will be deliberately reinfected in a first-of-its-kind trial at the University of Oxford that may shed light on how to develop more effective vaccines against the pathogen.

Source: Bloomberg

Interesting Reads:

Market Moving Headline: The S&P 500, Nasdaq-100, and Dow Jones Industrial Average made new all-time highs before closing the week out with an attempt to balance and validate newly discovered prices.

Key Takeaways:

- Data suggests economic outlook improving.

- Earnings pick up, add to clarity on recovery.

- Risk, reward poor for new entries. Be picky.

In the coming sessions, participants will want to pay attention to where the S&P 500 trades in relation to Friday’s open-high-low-close (OHLC).

Any activity above Friday’s regular trade-low suggests participants are not yet done discovering higher prices.

Trading below Friday’s low suggests an inclination by participants to (1) form a consolidation area that denotes acceptance of higher prices or (2) revert to the mean and repair some of the poor structure left behind prior discovery.

For more on next week's trade, see the weekly market recap below.

Source: Physik Invest