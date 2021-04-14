Fintech Spotlight: Quant Data Uncovers Real-Money Transactions, Market Sentiment

Quant Data, a fintech that offers low-cost access to option order flow, recently expanded the depth and breadth of its product portfolio.

As part of the development, Benzinga chatted with CEO Andrew Hiesinger.

What Happened: Quant Data allows investors access to option order-flow and alerts, real-time news, sentiment tracking, as well as charting.

The company was founded in 2020 to unlock access to actionable market insights, at a low cost. In the year since it has launched, the company reduced information asymmetries for investors by uncovering transactions that reveal the opinions of the largest, most informed market participants.

Graphic: Real-time news and options order flow, dark- and lit-pool trades, as well as algorithmic trading alerts.

“Initially, we launched as an order flow service back in August of 2020,” Hiesinger said. “It was a bare-bones HTML website and what came out of that was a lot of user feedback.”

In light of that feedback, Quant Data created a new platform.

“We modernized both the front- and back-end of the website. We switched to better hardware and expanded our team, also.”

The fintech reconsolidated its order flow and added new tools for visualization, like an options profit calculator.

Graphic: Quant Data Options Profit Calculator.

“After that consolidation was implemented, we improved our algorithmic alerts based off of 20 to 25 different data points we look at,” the CEO said. “We also partnered with some new data providers to introduce dark and lit pool data, so we show large institutional trades, from these alternative trading systems, all on the dashboard of our site.”

Additional functionality includes advanced filtering and research. Users can filter through order flow, dark and lit pool data, real-time news, as well as research individual stocks.

Graphic: Using Quant Data, users can research individual stocks.

“It’s all through a very good interface,” Hiesinger said. “We’ve actually increased the speed of our order flow by 100 times, which actually isn’t even noticeable to the human eye, but it’s just something we were able to accomplish with the new technology we acquired.”

Why It Matters: Quant Data’s upgrade comes at a time when self-directed investors -- who increasingly rely on themselves and their embedded networks for insights -- are looking for ways to sharpen their edge.

That’s why Quant Data charges as low as $62 per month for its Standard Annual Plan, one of the biggest bargains when it comes to actionable order-flow insights.

“We provide a lot of value and all of the revenue is reinvested back into the business,” Hiesinger said in reference to the company’s commitment to innovation. “We want as much data as possible and it gets exponentially more expensive for us.”

Going forward, the firm is looking to add to its three-person team and offer. On Quant Data’s roadmap is the release of desktop and mobile applications, the ability to create watchlists and purchase APIs, as well as increase the data available to include complex spread strategies, floor trades and more.

Hiesinger’s ultimate goal is to turn the company into a brokerage where users can spot and replicate high-probability trade, real-time.

“The long-term play is stepping into that field where users could just click an institutional order they see and just make that trade with whatever size they want, or have it automatically trade based off of different strategies that we will have preset.”

Cover photo by ThisIsEngineering from Pexels.