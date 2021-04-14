The Famous Token Takes On NFTs

With NFTs being well on their way to dominating the blockchain world, an array of innovative projects are emerging. One of these is The Famous Token (TFT). Its unique name is a nod to the type of products they offer; NFTs of famous people like athletes, movie stars, pop stars, and other notable names. Geared towards the collectibles market, The Famous Token is building a solid bridge between one of the newest applications of blockchain and the world of popular culture. The Famous Token offers limited NFT artworks of well-known artists and recently became available on Decentraland.

TFT Gallery On Decentraland

Decentraland is a platform that specializes in offering digital assets. In the last few years, Decentraland has become a mainstay in the world of NFTs, with many top artists trying unsuccessfully to get a spot on the platform. The Famous Token, however, has its own gallery on Decentraland in the Vegas Arts Village and this will be open to the public from April 4, 2021 on. The Famous Token, in turn, allows owners of TFT artworks and artists to collaborate and host their works in its gallery, exposing such artists to the wider community.

Bram Vanhaeren Teams Up With TFT

One of TFTs first-ever artist collaborations is with Bram Vanhaeren, with the release of the C-Pulse™ Collection by Bram Vanhaeren. Vanhaeren, who has been listed as one of Adobe’s top artists under 25, offered NFTs of pop culture icons like Michael Jordan and Drake as part of the collection. Some of his previous achievements include collaborations with Rolling Stone Magazine, Nike, and Adobe.

For this collection, Vanhaeren touched on multiple facets of pop culture and represented each with a celebrity. Rapper Drake was used to represent music, Michael Jordan was used to represent basketball, and Zinedine Zidane represents soccer.

TFT In The Future

It seems there is no stopping the rise of NFTs in the art world; they give artists the chance to showcase their work to a mass audience and retain their creative control while monetizing their work. For this to benefit the larger art world, artists need a place and a medium through which to sell their work and The Famous Token is one option that provides this.

The Famous Token is focusing on pop culture, which is a large market in itself, and giving the public a chance to participate in its ecosystem. Its native TFT token can be bought on Uniswap and Binance Smart Chain (Julswap). Additionally, it can be staked for rewards which can be used to buy NFTs.

Currently, The Famous Token is working on its own decentralized marketplace for the discovery of unique NFTs. It is clear that no matter what direction the NFT sector goes to, The Famous Token will be there.

