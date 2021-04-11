Fintech Focus For April 12, 2021
Quote To Start The Day: I would rather engage in the pursuit of excellence than the pursuit of assets.
Source: Ken Griffin
One Big Thing In Fintech: A week before its initial public offering (IPO), Coinbase reported significant user growth for the first quarter of 2021.
In a report released on April 6, the cryptocurrency exchange claimed to have an estimated 56 million verified customers in Q1 2021—that’s an additional 13 million since Q4 2020.
Source: Visual Capitalist
Other Key Fintech Developments:
- Bloomberg gives BTC 400K target.
- Texas welcoming leaders in crypto.
- Zenotta raised $10.7M seed round.
- Public.com to hold finance festival.
- Atom’s valuation halved on a raise.
- Schwab eyeing crypto procedures.
- JPMorgan responding to fintechs.
- TrueLayer added a $70M Series D.
- Crypto exchange traffic is dropping.
- Rarible co-founder: NFTs will stay.
- Gemini tapped Alloy for credit card.
- AllianceBlock has secured $100M.
- Finary raises $3.2M for community.
- Robinhood saw 9.5M crypto traders.
- Better added $500M from SoftBank.
- Exodus receives SEC qualification.
- NYDIG adds $100M growth capital.
- TipRanks secures $77M in funding.
Watch Out For This: So far in 2021, the banking sphere has seen two such deeply affecting narratives: the revelation of work expectations for junior analysts at Goldman Sachs; and Citi’s counter that it will let most of its staff work at least three days a week from the office and as many as two days remote after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.
Source: Banking Dive
Interesting Reads:
- Ford adds Bronco-only dealerships.
- Retirement plans during COVID-19.
- Blackout at Natanz is nuclear terror.
- Businesses hurry with AI approach.
- How to team build for $1B startups.
- 53% of Canadians near insolvency.
- Spotify quiet about voice command.
- Amazon beats back the union push.
- Advice: So you want to raise funds?
- A look inside the anti-vax playbook.
Market Moving Headline: The S&P 500 closed above $4,100 for the first time as investors looked to price in an economic “‘Goldilocks moment’—fast, sustained growth alongside inflation and interest rates that drift slowly upward.”
Key Takeaways:
- Institutions bullish but risks add up.
- Earnings season to start this week.
- Balance-to-higher into April OPEX.
In the coming sessions, participants will want to pay attention to where the S&P 500 trades in relation to Friday’s end-of-day spike higher.
In the best case, the S&P 500 remains above the $4,104.00 spike base. Doing so means that the participants are validating the prices caused by the late-day knee-jerk rally.
In the case of lower prices, participants can look to whether a test of the $4,069.00 high-volume area (HVNode) solicits a response. If not, initiative trade could take prices as low as $3,943.00, the next most valuable price area in the chain.
Source: Physik Invest
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: AllianceBlock Alloy Amazon Better.com Bloomberg Charles SchwabFintech SEC