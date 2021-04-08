Mobile Hedge-Fund Platform Titan Launches Titan Offshore Investment Strategy

Titan, an asset manager for retail investors, announced its intent to launch Titan Offshore, an international investment strategy.

What Happened: Titan is a holistic asset management solution that builds, manages, and explains investment strategies for retail investors.

After raising a $12.5 million Series A round to further personalize investing experiences, improve education, transparency and trust, the asset manager said it would complement its existing flagship and opportunities portfolios.

The new investment strategy will apply Titan’s U.S. playbook to emerging and developed markets across a three- to five-year time horizon. The portfolio will be constructed of 15-25 stocks and ADRs of foreign-domiciled companies with position sizing conviction-weighted. Investments will be concentrated in large companies, about $160 billion in market cap.

“The correction in international markets over the past few months has presented a rare opportunity to buy wonderful business overseas at attractive prices,” the company said in a statement. “Hall-of-fame businesses from China to Latin America are trading now at ~20-40% discounts versus just a month ago. These are global gems we’ve had on our watchlist for years, and a compelling entry point has finally arrived.”

Why It Matters: The development comes as trading platforms and investing solutions look to provide added value in a highly competitive market.

According to Titan’s growth, the company has succeeded in providing added value; Titan saw assets under management grow 600%, last year, as the firm capitalized on pandemic disruptions through unparalleled investor communications and technology initiatives.

In March 2020, alone, the company experienced 99% client retention, while financial markets experienced one of their sharpest declines in history.

Going forward, the firm is looking to further expand on its community and launch new products that reshape the traditional investment experience.

“Americans have almost $30 trillion of assets in retirement accounts, but most of that money is allocated to instruments that simply match market performance. Titan was founded on the idea that everyday investors should have access to vehicles that have the potential to outperform,” Joe Percoco, co-founder at Titan, told Benzinga in an interview.