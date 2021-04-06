YieldStreet Launches New Fund, Further Unlocking Investment In Commercial Real Estate

YieldStreet, a platform for alternative investments, formally announced the launch of the Real Estate Opportunity Fund.

What Happened: YieldStreet enables millions of people to generate income from investments previously reserved for institutions and the ultrawealthy.

As part of a vision to provide investors exposure to commercial real estate investments, in partnership with Harbor Group International (HGI), YieldStreet launched the Real Estate Opportunity Fund.

“Historically, opportunities to invest in private real estate with a specialized manager like Harbor Group would require minimums of a few hundred thousand dollars for individuals or tens of millions for institutions. The Real Estate Opportunity Fund is expected to offer access for one-tenth of the traditional cost to retail investors, marking the first time such strategies have been this accessible,” said Michael Weisz, Founder, and President of Yieldstreet. “We’re excited to invest with an experienced manager such as Harbor Group.”

Why It Matters: COVID-19 created asymmetric opportunities for investment in real estate. The new Real Estate Opportunity Fund will participate in the financing of diversified real estate assets, allowing investors to capitalize on the pending economic recovery.

“We’re happy to have Yieldstreet provide individual investors exposure to a portion of Harbor Group International’s commercial real estate investments. By combining Yieldstreet’s technology know-how and HGI’s expertise in real estate investing, the Fund provides Yieldstreet investors diverse real estate opportunities,” said Richard Litton, President of Harbor Group International.

Photo by The Lazy Artist Gallery from Pexels.