Fiserv To Acquire Fintech Firm Pineapple Payments For Undisclosed Sum
- Payments technology company Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ: FISV) inked an agreement to acquire payments technology provider Pineapple Payments from PSG equity firm.
- The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Pineapple will join Fiserv’s Global Business Solutions division as part of the Partner Solutions business unit.
- Pineapple completed seven acquisitions after partnering with PSG in 2017.
- Pineapple’s arrangement will offer simple, secure, and scalable payment solutions to its merchants, as per CEO Brian Shanahan.
- Fiserv held cash and cash equivalents of $906 million as of Dec. 31, 2020.
- Price action: FISV shares are trading higher by 1.22% at $122.22 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.