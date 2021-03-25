Fintech Focus For March 26, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: A lot of issues you see in America are really manifestations of classism.

Simple shifts in individual behavior could reduce the wealth gap we have today.

Source: Philip Michael

One Big Thing In Fintech: According to recent reporting, the consumer trading frenzy could be slowing: Bloomberg recently noted that options trading volume is slipping, Robinhood’s app store ranking is falling, and some alternative assets are also losing steam. Other reporting from the publication notes that many SPAC shares are underwater while Google trends data indicates falling consumer trading interest, perhaps limiting the inflow of new users for equities-focused apps.

Source: TechCrunch

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Solana teamed with OKEx, MXC.

Securrency, Owners teaming up.

Cowen launches algo trading tool.

Broadridge, AccessFintech team.

PureStream betters block trading.

Banks open up digital yuan wallet.

Germans made case for DLT tech.

Recharge has scored new funds.

oneZero adds algo pricing module.

Soros backs crypto data provider.

SKALE joins ConsenSys program.

TORA adds OEMS with BondCliQ.

Upstream intros tokenized SPAC.

Cboe acquiring Chi-X Asia Pacific.

Paysafe grew offer with Coinbase.

Circle rolls out payments for NFT.

Avanti has raised $37M Series A.

Glue42, Velox launching solution.

FINOS membership is expanding.

METACO eyes growth, taps IBM.

Fundbox has added new leaders.

Watch Out For This: Vaccine selfies have become a badge of honor for many people, bringing hope to millions that there might be a way out of this pandemic.

But posting that photo of yourself smiling while masked next to your vaccination card on social media could potentially make you a target for people trying to steal your personal information.

"It's like opening the front door to your house and saying to criminals, 'Come on in,'" said McAfee senior vice president of consumer, Judith Bitterli. "It's not advised."

Source: Cheddar

Interesting Reads:

Market Moving Headline: A skyscraper-sized container ship wedged in the Suez Canal could take weeks to unblock, wreaking further havoc on global oil markets and trade.

The Suez Canal accounts for approximately 30% of container shipping volumes, and blocking it even for a short amount of time will cause oil prices to rise.

Source: Axios