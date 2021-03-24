Fintech Focus For March 25, 2021
Quote To Start The Day: Brainpower doesn’t have a zip code.
Source: Laura González-Estéfani
One Big Thing In Fintech: A new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission indicates that asset management giant Fidelity is seeking to create a bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).
Source: The Block
Other Key Fintech Developments:
- HSBC launches mobile banking.
- JPM a winner of fintech bubble.
- Prove acquires MEDICI Global.
- Feedzai raises $200M in funds.
- ClosingBell adds sentiment API.
- Airwallex raises $100M in funds.
- MoneyGram adds business line.
- Fidelity’s eMoney joining Akoya.
- SH selects FinIQ for trade tech.
- Bankly raises $2M led by Vault.
- Upstart Referral Network is live.
- Plaid accelerator adds startups.
- Blockchain.com raising $300M.
- Filecoin, Chainlink collaborating.
- CCA adds private funding index.
- Obama ‘Hope’ artists sells NFT.
- StarkWare ends $75M Series B.
- Robinhood looking to Charlotte.
- Arca announces new BTC trust.
- Cboe to combine its businesses.
- USPS will audit its crypto policy.
- Virgin Money has added Fluidly.
- BrokerTec adds trading solution.
- Coinbase would launch CBDCs.
- TT is live with Athens Exchange.
- Compass eyeing $10B valuation.
- Crowdcube, Seedrs merger cut.
- Citi’s Sharegain will launch tech.
Watch Out For This: Banks including JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Bank of America are scrambling to hire junior bankers as a surge in workload during one of the busiest starts to the year in decades has led to increasing concern over burnout and mental health.
Source: Financial News
Interesting Reads:
- North Korea launches missiles.
- Virus recovery and funny smells.
- Miami will become a tech hub.
- Tracking the Suez Canal block.
- Wall Street loosens work weeks.
- Tech CEOs to testify on attacks.
- China rebuking new sanctions.
- Jeep unveiled electric Wrangler.
- Auto plants idle as supplies dry.
- Spotify increasing transparency.
- Elon’s bet on BTC for payments.
- NYT turned column into an NFT.
- US needs to beef up innovation.
- Slack’s new DM feature is opt-in.
- Future of mobile phone markets.
Market Moving Headline: So far 2021 isn’t looking too different from where we ended 2020. But we see the second quarter bringing greater economic re-awakening, underpinning our constructive outlook for U.S. stocks.
Source: BlackRock
