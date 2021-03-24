Fintech Focus For March 25, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: Brainpower doesn’t have a zip code.

Source: Laura González-Estéfani

One Big Thing In Fintech: A new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission indicates that asset management giant Fidelity is seeking to create a bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Source: The Block

Other Key Fintech Developments:

HSBC launches mobile banking.

JPM a winner of fintech bubble.

Prove acquires MEDICI Global.

Feedzai raises $200M in funds.

ClosingBell adds sentiment API.

Airwallex raises $100M in funds.

MoneyGram adds business line.

Fidelity’s eMoney joining Akoya.

SH selects FinIQ for trade tech.

Bankly raises $2M led by Vault.

Upstart Referral Network is live.

Plaid accelerator adds startups.

Blockchain.com raising $300M.

Filecoin, Chainlink collaborating.

CCA adds private funding index.

Obama ‘Hope’ artists sells NFT.

StarkWare ends $75M Series B.

Robinhood looking to Charlotte.

Arca announces new BTC trust.

Cboe to combine its businesses.

USPS will audit its crypto policy.

Virgin Money has added Fluidly.

BrokerTec adds trading solution.

Coinbase would launch CBDCs.

TT is live with Athens Exchange.

Compass eyeing $10B valuation.

Crowdcube, Seedrs merger cut.

Citi’s Sharegain will launch tech.

Watch Out For This: Banks including JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Bank of America are scrambling to hire junior bankers as a surge in workload during one of the busiest starts to the year in decades has led to increasing concern over burnout and mental health.

Source: Financial News

Interesting Reads:

North Korea launches missiles.

Virus recovery and funny smells.

Miami will become a tech hub.

Tracking the Suez Canal block.

Wall Street loosens work weeks.

Tech CEOs to testify on attacks.

China rebuking new sanctions.

Jeep unveiled electric Wrangler.

Auto plants idle as supplies dry.

Spotify increasing transparency.

Elon’s bet on BTC for payments.

NYT turned column into an NFT.

US needs to beef up innovation.

Slack’s new DM feature is opt-in.

Future of mobile phone markets.

Market Moving Headline: So far 2021 isn’t looking too different from where we ended 2020. But we see the second quarter bringing greater economic re-awakening, underpinning our constructive outlook for U.S. stocks.

Source: BlackRock