Fintech Focus For March 23, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: Behind every great man is a woman rolling her eyes.

Source: Jim Carrey

One Big Thing In Fintech: As soon as July, officials at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which have been developing prototypes for a digital dollar platform, plan to unveil their research, said James Cunha, who leads the project for the Boston Fed.

Source: Bloomberg

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Watch Out For This: New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said he’s holding off on easing more pandemic restrictions as case counts surge to the highest in the nation, prompting New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to urge similar precautions.

Source: Bloomberg

Interesting Reads:

Market Moving Headline: In less than 12 months, we have experienced a historic meltdown, a bottom carved out by fiscal and monetary policy action, and a full market recovery. But In the background of this hyper-speed activity, there appear to be some clear and distinct investment regimes evolving. We think we’ve passed through two regimes, are nearing the tail end of a third and are at the precipice of entering the fourth.

Source: BlackRock