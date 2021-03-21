Fintech Focus For March 22, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “I didn’t come into this job expecting a 9am-5pm’s, but I also didn’t expect consistent 9am-5am’s either.”

Source: Goldman Analyst

One Big Thing In Fintech: To keep up with emerging technology, self-made billionaire Mark Cuban is always reading and learning new things. It’s a tactic he uses to understand artificial intelligence, and now he has set his sights on cryptocurrency and the technology that surrounds it, like blockchain and NFTs.

Source: CNBC

Watch Out For This: Hollywood talent agencies in recent years have looked to YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat to find the next generation of creative talent. Now you can add Reddit to the list.

Jaime Rogozinski, the founder of WallStreetBets, has signed with United Talent Agency, the home of Kevin Hart and Seth Rogen. Rogozinski is aiming to capitalize on his fame from founding a forum on the site Reddit where amateur investors trade stock tips and ideas. These traders rushed to buy GameStop Corp., sending shares of the struggling video-game retailer to new highs, only to see them crash and then continue on a roller-coaster ride.

Source: Bloomberg

Market Moving Headline: U.S. stock index futures closed lower, last week.

This came after the Federal Reserve announced it expects real GDP to grow 6.5% and inflation to rise as high as 2.4% this year.

Key Takeaways:

- Banks will lose emergency relief.

- Federal Reserve upping forecast.

- Bond, equity volatility divergent.

- Market is positioned for upside.

In the coming sessions, participants will want to pay attention to the VWAP anchored from the $3,978.50 overnight rally-high, as well as the high-volume area (HVNode) near $3,900.00.

In the best case, the S&P 500 remains above the $3,900.00 volume area, and VWAP anchored from the $3,978.50 peak, taking out Friday’s minimal excess high. This would suggest buyers, on average, are in control and winning since the March 17 rally-high.

Any activity below the VWAP anchored from the $3,978.50 peak may (1) leave the $3,900.00 HVNode as an area of supply, offering initiative sellers favorable entry and responsive buyers favorable exit.

Source: Physik Invest