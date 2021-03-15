Fintech Focus For March 16, 2021
Quote To Start The Day: “When someone tells me something can’t be done, I think there’s always a will and a way.”
Source: Randall Kaplan
One Big Thing In Fintech: One driving force behind innovation is disruption.
That’s according to Allison Beer, the Chief Product Officer and Head of Customer Experience and Digital for JPMorgan Chase & Co’s digital banking and innovation arm.
In a conversation with Benzinga, Beer spoke about emerging fintech trends, and how Chase is positioning itself as a holistic destination for digital spending, saving, investing, and borrowing.
Source: Benzinga
Other Key Fintech Developments:
Watch Out For This: Germany, France, Italy, and Spain have suspended the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine after several reports of blood clots in people who received the shot in Europe.
Source: Al Jazeera
Interesting Reads:
Market Moving Headline: We see the path out of the Covid-19 shock as a “restart” – not a typical business cycle “recovery.” The key reasons are the distinct nature of the shock, broad-based pent-up demand and different inflation dynamics. The passage of a $1.9 trillion fiscal package and an accelerating vaccination ramp-up in the U.S. magnify these factors, and we believe the restart will likely be stronger than markets expect.
Source: BlackRock
