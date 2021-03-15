 Skip to main content

Fintech Focus For March 16, 2021
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2021 5:56pm   Comments
Quote To Start The Day: “When someone tells me something can’t be done, I think there’s always a will and a way.”

Source: Randall Kaplan

One Big Thing In Fintech: One driving force behind innovation is disruption.

That’s according to Allison Beer, the Chief Product Officer and Head of Customer Experience and Digital for JPMorgan Chase & Co’s digital banking and innovation arm.

In a conversation with Benzinga, Beer spoke about emerging fintech trends, and how Chase is positioning itself as a holistic destination for digital spending, saving, investing, and borrowing.

Source: Benzinga

Other Key Fintech Developments:

  • Umbrella Network eyes testnet launch.
  • Zeller raises $25M in an AUD Series A.
  • NEM launches Symbol blockchain tech.
  • Fintechs, banks team on green finance.
  • Tencent loses $62B in a stock fire sale.
  • BoA to compete with emerging fintechs.
  • M1 launches Community Pies features.
  • Robinhood doubles recruiting capability.
  • Maduro mulls fintech, a ‘digital bolivar’.
  • DBS finished trade on Ant’s blockchain.
  • Genesis raises $45M to expand fintech.
  • Blend in agreement to acquire Title365.
  • GlobeBox secured $3M in new funding.
  • Honeycomb Credit raises $1.75M seed.
  • CryptoUK trade body raising concerns.
  • Koho closed on a $70M funding round.
  • Afterpay, Clearpay entered new market.
  • upSWOT announces $4.3M seed raise.
  • RubiX adds Blockchain Green Initiative.

Watch Out For This: Germany, France, Italy, and Spain have suspended the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine after several reports of blood clots in people who received the shot in Europe.

Source: Al Jazeera

Interesting Reads:

  • France is auctioning off $34M in bitcoin.
  • Volkswagen looks to EV, takes on Tesla.
  • JUMP Investors CEO on life, business.
  • Virtu CEO tweets number to talk PFOF.
  • Blackstone targeting growth strategies.
  • Biden eyes prosperity over vengeance.
  • Two Sigma looking to test hybrid work.
  • EU launched a legal action against UK.
  • Biden’s tax hike to hurt 400K+ earners.
  • Flutter considers spinning out FanDuel.
  • Subway ridership hits post-COVID peak.

Market Moving Headline: We see the path out of the Covid-19 shock as a “restart” – not a typical business cycle “recovery.” The key reasons are the distinct nature of the shock, broad-based pent-up demand and different inflation dynamics. The passage of a $1.9 trillion fiscal package and an accelerating vaccination ramp-up in the U.S. magnify these factors, and we believe the restart will likely be stronger than markets expect.

Source: BlackRock

