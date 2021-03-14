Fintech Focus For March 15, 2021
Quote To Start The Day: The first step is you have to say that you can.
Source: Will Smith
One Big Thing In Fintech: The fintech space is rapidly maturing.
Investors are backing huge deals, with Q1’21 already setting the record for total mega-rounds in a quarter. It has also seen the highest funding total for a quarter since Q2’18, which included Ant Financial’s massive $14B raise.
Source: CB Insights
Other Key Fintech Developments:
- Stripe scores $500M at $95B valuation.
- Ant Group CEO exits as China clamps.
- Binance is under a CFTC investigation.
- Detroit’s Autobooks added $25M round.
- BNP expanded, raised its Exane stake.
- Kentucky to approve crypto incentives.
- Insurtech exits spike, VC money piling.
- State Street extends Fund Connect ETF.
- Standard Chartered, BlackRock partner.
- NatWest winds up its lending business.
- Alt raises $31M in a seed and Series A.
- Parking payment technology is growing.
- Galileo opened LatAm innovation center.
- Bitcoin ETF is likely coming soon to US.
- BlockFi raises $350M in Series D funds.
- Tradier launched a TradeHawk Pro plan.
Watch Out For This: A Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be devastating to the U.S. military as a result of Beijing’s aggressive military development in recent years, according to a U.S. Air Force general.
Source: The Epoch Times
Interesting Reads:
- Relief bill is supporting airlines, airports.
- Current unpacks third stimulus payment.
- Food innovation, cell-based meat gains.
- Sen. Marco Rubio on an Amazon union.
- What role could vaccine passports play?
- TikTok added new anti-bullying features.
- Benzinga Clubhouse Boiler Room recap.
Market Moving Headline: U.S. stock index futures closed higher, last week.
This came alongside (1) the enactment of a massive, $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan, (2) convergence in the 10-year Treasury rate and S&P 500 dividend yield, as well as (3) a material divergence in bond and equity market volatility.
Key Takeaways:
- $1.9T relief package is enacted.
- Inflation to print past Fed goal.
- Policy actions to limit volatility.
- Potential for late-March selling.
- Bond, equity volatility diverged.
- U.S. to lead economic recovery.
In the coming sessions, look out for balance, or two-sided trade as participants look for more information to base their next move on after last week’s rapid recovery.
In the best case, the S&P 500 remains above the $3,840.00 volume area, and VWAP anchored from the $3,959.25 peak. This would suggest buyers, on average, are in control and winning since the February 15 rally-high.
Any activity below the VWAP anchored from the $3,959.25 peak may (1) leave the $3,840.00 HVNode as an area of supply, offering initiative sellers favorable entry and responsive buyers favorable exit.
For more on next week's trade in the S&P 500, see the link below.
Source: Physik Invest
