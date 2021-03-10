Fintech Focus For March 11, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: Doing something unimportant well does not make it important.

Source: Tim Ferriss

One Big Thing In Fintech: A provisional report from data and research group CB Insights indicates that we’re not merely in a warm period for fintech funding — we are in a period of all-time record investment for so-called mega-rounds, or investments of $100 million or more inside the fintech realm.

Source: TechCrunch

Other Key Fintech Developments:

State Street enhances ESG analytics.

Nasdaq to strengthen its ETF offering.

Fetch.ai nabs $5M in funding for tech.

Blockchain.com adds an Obama aide.

JPMorgan is teaming up with Taulia.

AIX improving digital alt tech platform.

Lil Pump launches an NFT collection.

Citi streaming cross-border payments.

Uber visionary’s fintech raising $26M.

McLaughlin hunting merger partners.

Payoneer, Mastercard grow card tech.

Forbes names BillGO a top employer.

Terry Crews launches Social Currency.

SBoC, Neocova looking to innovation.

Symphony, AccessFintech partner up.

BidFX eyes data and analytics launch.

Cheese launches digital banking tech.

ASYMmetric ETFs adds ASYMshares.

Redstone expanded NCR partnership.

JPMorgan taps HSBC innovation lead.

LSEG to meet demand for digitization.

Watch Out For This: In its latest strike against online content it doesn’t control Russia is throttling Twitter. State agency Roskomnadzor said today it was taking the action in response to the social media not removing banned content, claiming it had identified more than 3,000 unlawful posts that have not been taken down — and warning it could implement a total block on the service.

Source: TechCrunch

Interesting Reads:

Twitter is suspending crypto influencers.

Unpacking the Roblox cultural currency.

How schools will close education gaps?

Apple to invest $1.2B in a design center.

Facebook challenges FTC antitrust suit.

Market Moving Headline: The House passed the amended version of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package on Wednesday, sending the legislation to the president's desk for his signature as the final step before becoming law.

Biden will sign the bill on Friday afternoon, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Source: Yahoo Finance