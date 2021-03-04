Fintech Focus For March 5, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: We can do anything we want to if we stick to it long enough.

Source: Helen Keller

One Big Thing In Fintech: Square, a fintech company that serves both individuals and companies, announced that it has purchased a majority stake in Tidal, a music streaming service. The deal, worth some $297 million, will allow artist-partners to keep their ownership in the music company.

Source: TechCrunch

Other Key Fintech Developments:

Refinitiv is adding sentiment analytics.

Unpacked: Path to digitizing mortgage.

Schwab eyeing white-label crypto tech.

goMoxie survey reveals bank strategy.

Unpacking Kraken’s ETH flash crash.

Amundi eyes cloud-based tech launch.

Bison Trails adds support for Cosmos.

Marqeta’s plans to grow a CaaS offer.

Elva Capital eyeing fixed income tech.

PayPal to acquire crypto custody Curv.

Proof systems are on Beaxy Exchange.

Bitfinex adds crypto payment gateway.

Monite has raise for SME automation.

Future FinTech gets blockchain rights.

Global utility firm eyes DLT opportunity.

Florida adds fintech sandbox program.

Broadridge AI platform secures patent.

Revolut expanded digital banking tech.

ClearGlass Analytics closes on $3.5M.

Watch Out For This: Jacob Chansley, a noted adherent of the far-right QAnon conspiracy movement that believes former President Donald Trump was chosen to defeat a cabal of global liberal elites who harvest children’s blood to stay young, stormed the US Capitol along with thousands of other Trump supporters.

Chansley told US broadcaster CBS, “My actions were not an attack on this country. That is incorrect. That is inaccurate, entirely”. He claimed he “sang a song” while allegedly on the Senate floor, to create “positive vibrations in a sacred chamber”.

Source: Al Jazeera

Interesting Reads:

Yellen unveiling $9B low-income effort.

Big industries blockchain may change.

Report: Fraud attacks rocketed in 2020.

Grimes makes millions with crypto art.

Amazon expanding cashierless stores.

Insights from JPMorgan crypto survey.

Ark Invest’s ARKK is still a hot favorite.

Market Moving Headline: Stocks and bonds sold off after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell underwhelmed markets by refraining from pushing back more forcefully against the recent spike in Treasury yields.

Source: Bloomberg